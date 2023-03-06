After latest setback, Birmingham City must take this approach on Gary Gardner’s future: Opinion

Birmingham City managed to end their four-game losing run in the Championship on Saturday by securing a point in their showdown with Wigan Athletic.

The Blues made the perfect start to this fixture as Juninho Bacuna gave them the lead in the fourth minute.

Following the break, Wigan levelled proceedings via an effort from Ashley Fletcher before Scott Hogan squandered a chance to seal victory for the Blues.

The Republic of Ireland international hit the bar from the penalty spot after Bacuna was brought down in the area by Ryan Nyambe.

Birmingham maintained their seven-point advantage over relegation-threatened Blackpool and Wigan as a result of this draw.

Whereas Bacuna, Alfie Chang and Tahith Chong were selected to feature in midfield for Birmingham, head coach John Eustace was once again unable to turn to Gary Gardner for inspiration in this fixture.

Gardner is set to be out of action for two to three weeks as a result of a groin strain.

The midfielder has already missed a considerable chunk of action due to an issue with his calf that he sustained in pre-season.

After being unavailable for selection for 22 league games, Gardner returned to Birmingham’s side last month for their victory over Swansea City.

Unlikely to make his latest comeback until after the international break, the midfielder’s future at St Andrew’s will need to be addressed in the summer transfer window.

In the eight league matches that he has been fit enough to feature in, Gardner has struggled to make a positive impact for Birmingham.

The 30-year-old has only registered a pass success rate of 60.9% in the second-tier and is currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.26 at this level.

With the Blues set to be able to call upon the services of Bacuna, Chang, George Hall and Jordan James next season, they should be looking to sell Gardner when the transfer window opens this summer.

Gardner’s contract runs until 2024 and thus the Blues will have the opportunity to secure a reasonable fee for him.

If a potential suitor submits an acceptable offer for the midfielder, Birmingham could go on to use the money gained from this sale to reinvest in their squad.

Although Gardner has featured on 272 occasions in the Championship during his career, his inability to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency this season is a concern for the Blues.

With there being no guarantee that Gardner will avoid injury in the 2023/24 campaign, cashing in on him would be a wise decision by the Blues.

Providing that Chang, Hall and James go on to make strides in terms of their development later this year, the Blues may not necessarily miss Gardner if he does depart.

As for the former Nottingham Forest loanee, a move to a team in a lower division than the Championship will present him with a better opportunity of playing week-in, week-out at senior level.

