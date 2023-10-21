Highlights Wayne Rooney has only been in charge of Birmingham City for a week, but there is already talk of potential player signings.

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland has been mentioned as a possible signing for Birmingham City in January, but it would take a "sensational offer" to convince Rangers to sell him.

If Butland's move doesn't work out, another option for Birmingham City could be Manchester City's Zack Steffen, who impressed in the Championship while on loan at Middlesbrough and is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Wayne Rooney has only been in the Birmingham City hotseat for a week, and already there is talk about what players they are going to sign.

The Blues made the managerial change last week, and now the task of keeping Birmingham on the right path is in the hands of the former Manchester United and England captain.

The Blues have started the season really well and return to Championship action this weekend, sitting in the play-off places.

All eyes will be on Rooney’s first game, but before that has even happened, there has been talk about which players they could look to sign in the January transfer window.

Could Birmingham City sign Jack Butland in January?

One player who has been mentioned in the last few days is Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Butland only joined Rangers in the summer, as manager Mick Beale convinced the Englishman to move north of the border after his contract at Crystal Palace expired.

However, the Scottish Premiership side decided to part ways with Beale, and that has reportedly made Butland question his future at the club.

It was reported last weekend, that Birmingham, a team where it all started for Butland, could be interested in signing him in January. Rooney is keen to add to his new squad and has identified the former England goalkeeper as an option.

His move to Rangers has worked out so far, as he’s got back to playing regular football, after a few seasons of sitting on the sidelines.

It seems Rangers are not keen on losing their number one goalkeeper, as TEAMtalk report, that they have zero interest in selling Butland and therefore, it would take a “sensational offer” to sell him.

If Birmingham were interested in signing Butland in January, then this new update will be a blow to their pursuit.

But, as with any team, they will no doubt have other options that they will consider, and at this stage, we don’t know who they are, but one should be Manchester City’s Zack Steffen.

The American has been on the books at the Etihad since 2019, and while he’s played 21 games for the club, he has never really been given a chance due to the signing of Ederson.

Steffen spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, and he excelled in the Championship, making himself one of the best goalkeepers in the division.

The 28-year-old played 44 times in the Championship last season, and during it, he averaged 2.4 saves per game, with 0.2 in the six-yard box, 1.5 in the penalty area, and 0.7 outside of the box.

The goalkeeper is also a player who is comfortable with the ball at his feet, which would ideally suit Rooney, as most modern-day goalkeepers are required to be. For Middlesbrough, he averaged 31.1 passes per game, with 73.4% being accurate, and he even managed to claim an assist, as per WhoScored.com.

He impressed at Boro, but has since returned to Man City and has so far not played a single minute this season, as he’s had knee surgery, and his return is unknown.

So, while he may be injured now, he could be someone that Birmingham looks at as a good option to solve their goalkeeping worries.

Steffen may not be available straight away, as it depends on when he returns from his injury, but he has proven he is very good at this level before and would be an excellent option if Butland’s move doesn’t work out.