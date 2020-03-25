After five years, this Birmingham City player may question his St Andrews future: Comment

Jacques Maghoma has had little impact at Birmingham City this season, and his future at the club must now be up for debate.

Arriving at St. Andrews back in 2015 from Sheffield Wednesday, Maghoma offered himself to then manager Gary Rowett a solid option on the left hand side of attack.

The DR Congo international enjoyed a debut season with much playing time, making 40 league appearances in total, which saw him net six goals in the process.

Maghoma would then continue to be very much a starter for the Blues in the following three campaigns, sealing the club’s Player of the Year award in the 2017/2018 season.

However, this season, the 32-year-old has found playing time hard to come by, with the likes of Jude Bellingham preferred.

Seven league starts, and 11 appearances from the substitutes bench have seen Maghoma become a bit part player, gaining just over 800 minutes on the pitch.

Despite Maghoma’s little amount of playing time, Blues boss Pep Clotet would have expected a little bit more of a return in terms of goals and assists.

However, the winger has scored one and assisted one, a far cry from the statistics he managed during his previous seasons.

Maghoma will see his current contract with Birmingham expire in June, but that could yet be renewed especially if Jude Bellingham leaves the club.

But would a new deal be warranted or does Pep Clotet want to bring in some fresh legs?

After spending five seasons with Birmingham, Maghoma has arguably given all he can to the club, appearing in 180 games, and his lack of chances this term seemingly show Clotet’s faith in his ability.

It does now seem that Maghoma will see out the remaining months of the season as his last at the club, although with an uncertainty growing over football’s return, the winger could have played his last already.

A loyal servant to Birmingham since his arrival, his time has simply come to an end, and he will surely be considering his options ahead of next season.

Seven years of Championship football does make Maghoma a good option for a team in the lower half of the league, or potentially one of those sides that gain promotion from League One this season.

Birmingham fans should hold Maghoma’s time at the club as a success, but it does seem the time has come to end a five-year connection…