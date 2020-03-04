After bright start, 23-y/o’s future is unclear as minutes dwindle: Comment

Luke Amos joined Queens Park Rangers on-loan at the start of the season.

The Tottenham Hotspur man stepped across London to join QPR on a season-long loan in the summer, and the early signs were hugely positive. He impressed more than most in pre-season and it looked like a lot of the club’s fortunes could ride on his 23-year-old shoulders, but he’s since become an outcast at QPR, and his future is up in the air.

Amos, as did QPR, started the season fairly bright. He was a mainstay in the team and looked to be living up to the hype that his pre-season had built-up if a little behind the pace in his first full season in first-team football. Half-season spells had occurred with the likes of Southend United and Stevenage and after flirting with the Spurs first-team last year, this year was supposed to be his breakthrough.

But Amos has seemingly disappeared from the face of West London after the opening few weeks of the season. He picked up a nasty injury that kept him on the sidelines for almost two months before he made his comeback into the team. He didn’t look the same player after that. Bar from a brace in the 5-3 defeat at Barnsley back in December, Amos has failed to light-up the QPR midfield, and has since lost his starting spot.

Dom Ball, another summer arrival, was often partnered by Amos in-front of the defence, but now the more experienced Geoff Cameron does so. Fitness looks to Amos’ downfall – he was struggling complete a full match in the Championship and in the last five outings for QPR, where they’ve been unbeaten, Amos has played only three minutes.

For his age, Amos should be in the prime fitness of his career. But the truth is that he’s vastly inexperienced for his age, and that’s made an evident impact on his performances this season – throughout his career, he’s made only 44 first-team appearances in the English Football League and the Premier League, less than a full season worth of fixtures for an EFL season.

Perhaps he expected less of the Championship. He’s regarded by Spurs fans as someone who could potentially break into the first-team at some point, but after seeing his demise at QPR, that fantasy’s become almost laughable. Both he and QPR fans know that he’s good enough to make it though, that fact remains unchallenged, but he’s no longer a ‘prospect’ – he needs to start delivering the goods.

It’s unlikely that QPR will make his stay permanent next season. A second straight loan-deal isn’t beyond the realms of possibility though, Nahki Wells did just that, and after what’s been his most prolific and involved season with a first-team, he’d bound to be a more complete player next time round.

So many talented footballers see their potential thwarted by injury and Amos runs the risk of becoming another. But football is fickle and he could yet, this season even, become a hit at QPR. The fans would love to see it happen, and if there’s any manager in the division who can get the best out of a young player, it’s Mark Warburton.