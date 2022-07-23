Afolayan starts: The strongest Bolton Wanderers XI Evatt can field as Ipswich clash looms

League One outfit Bolton Wanderers will be keen to improve on their league finish from last season despite enjoying what was a reasonably decent first campaign back in the third tier during 2021/22.

Some of their recruitment has been based on their B team with the Trotters moving well to fill up their youth squad – but they have also managed to conclude some smart first-team deals too in their potential quest to compete for promotion.

This won’t be an easy task with the likes of Barnsley, Derby County, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday to compete with – but the Greater Manchester outfit are certainly going in the right direction.

They moved quickly to bring Manchester City’s James Trafford back to the University of Bolton Stadium with their goalkeeping department previously needing to be addressed, with other areas including their right wing-back spot also being strengthened.

Not only have they brought in some new players that will help them to push at the right end of the table – but they already had a solid core of players to head into the new season with and they have been boosted by fresh faces.

Looking ahead to their opening league fixture of the season against Ipswich Town next week, we have provided our verdict on the best starting lineup Ian Evatt can pick at this stage.

There’s little doubt that Trafford comes out on top in this battle between him and Joel Dixon, with the latter failing to do enough last season to retain his starting place between the sticks.

At left centre-back, summer signing Jack Iredale could be a good overlapping player to have along with Declan John on that side, but George Johnston seems like the safer option to have at this stage as a familiar face.

Another familiar face in Ricardo Santos has to come in after signing a new contract this summer to end speculation regarding his future – and there’s space for Gethin Jones as an experienced head to support a young Conor Bradley who may take a while to adapt to the third tier.

There will be a lot of pressure on the Liverpool man to come in and be an adequate replacement for the impressive Marlon Fossey, so Jones could be a vital figure in helping Bradley to settle in and thrive.

In midfield, Kyle Dempsey probably forces his way into the 11 but whether he does start at Portman Road may depend on further developments regarding an off-field situation he’s involved in.

Alternative options like MJ Williams will be available – but it’s Aaron Morley that starts alongside Dempsey if both are fit and available. Morley has proven to be a shrewd buy following his £100,000 move from Rochdale in the winter.

Some would argue Dapo Afolayan would be better out wide or up front – but with 12 goals and seven assists to his name last season as someone that can provide service to others – Evatt may be well served operating him in an advanced midfield role.

And up top, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, who has plenty of Championship experience under his belt and an eye for goal, partners Dion Charles who recorded eight goals in 23 league appearances last term. Amadou Bakayoko and Elias Kachunga will be pushing the duo all the way for a starting place though.