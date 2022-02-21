Afolayan starts: The predicted Bolton Wanderers XI to play Lincoln on Tuesday night

After a brief slip-up for the first time in a while against Burton Albion last week, Bolton Wanderers got back to winning ways with a 4-0 drubbing of AFC Wimbledon at home on Saturday afternoon.

The Trotters have been in scintillating form ever since freshening their squad up during the January transfer window and before the Dons arrived at the University of Bolton Stadium at the weekend, Ian Evatt’s side had picked up 19 points out of a possible 24.

So after a disappointing setback against Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Staffordshire outfit it would have been a welcome relief to see another convincing victory on home soil.

How is Evatt going to shape his team up though to play mid-table Lincoln City though? Let’s take a look.

Sometimes there is no need to change a winning team and despite fatigue potentially being an issue, Evatt should stick to the same 11 that defeated Wimbledon if he can.

Evatt made four changes from the Burton defeat and the 11 players he selected seemed to work together well, so unless there is some tiredness in the camp then it should remain the same.

The biggest selection dilemma perhaps comes in the final third, where Amadou Bakayoko came off the bench to continue his fine scoring form for the Trotters on Saturday.

The only issue for the Sierra Leone-born forward though is that all three other attacking options in Dapo Afolayan, Dion Charles and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson all netted as well, with Bodvarsson in particular coming in for special praise by fans.

For a team that were so dominant against albeit a struggling Wimbledon side, the same line-up should be able to potentially put Michael Appleton’s Imps to the sword if they’re on their A-game, with the likes of Aaron Morley, Kyle Dempsey and Marlon Fossey all set to star again since arriving last month.