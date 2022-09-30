Afolayan starts: The predicted Bolton Wanderers XI to face Lincoln on Saturday

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to make it four League One wins on the bounce when they host Lincoln City in the North West on Saturday.

Their game against Derby County last weekend was postponed due to international fixtures but Ian Evatt’s side have claimed impressive victories over Peterborough United, MK Dons, and Charlton Athletic over the past month.

Those results have helped the Whites climb to sixth despite playing one game fewer than most of the sides in the third tier and they’ll be hoping to climb the table further on Saturday.

But they’d be wise not to underestimate Lincoln, who arrive at the University of Bolton Stadium on the back of some impressive results themselves – having put six past Bristol Rovers last weekend and claiming a 2-0 victory over Derby County before that.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined who Evatt could start against the Imps this weekend…

Manchester City loanee James Trafford has been excellent this term and will surely reprise his role between the sticks while it would be a surprise to see the Bolton boss make a change to the back three.

That means it should be George Johnston, Ricardo Santos and Gethin Jones that start once again but Evatt may be tempted to freshen things up on the flanks.

Conor Bradley may start on the right but Jack Iredale could get a rest with Declan John replacing him at left wing-back.

MJ Williams, Kyle Dempsey and George Thomason did a good job in central midfield against Peterborough and may be tasked with controlling the game against Lincoln on Saturday.

The big decision up top is who should partner Dion Charles and in a game in which Bolton will expect to be in the ascendancy, Dapo Afolayan may well get the nod.

He’s made a slower start to the season but bagged the winner from the bench against Posh and should be rewarded with a starting place.