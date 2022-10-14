Afolayan starts: The predicted Bolton Wanderers XI to face Barnsley on Saturday

After back-to-back defeats on the road against Cheltenham Town and Forest Green Rovers, Bolton Wanderers will be relieved to be back on home soil as they take on Barnsley on Saturday afternoon, in a clash between two teams that will be expected figures in the League One promotion race this season.

Wanderers had recorded four straight league victories – three of those at the University of Bolton Stadium – before being struck down by Wade Elliott’s Robins a week-and-a-half ago, and they were in the play-off spots before back-to-back defeats.

The Trotters have a tough task on their hands this weekend though when they come up against the Tykes, who despite losing against Exeter City last week have been in good general form, having gone unbeaten in six matches before being defeated by the Grecians.

As he looks to get back to winning ways, how will Ian Evatt look to line up against Michael Duff’s side? Let’s take a look.

Following two defeats in a row, now is probably the time for Evatt to make a lot of changes to his starting 11.

There isn’t much depth within the back three, and whilst Jack Iredale could potentially slot in on the left-hand side of in place of George Johnston, it’s likely that he would be favoured as a wing-back if the ex-Cambridge United man is selected.

That would mean that Iredale comes in for Declan John, and it is further up and in the middle of the pitch where the changes could be maximised.

Kyle Dempsey will once again be fit after missing the Forest Green defeat through injury, and he could partner Aaron Morley – who hasn’t started a league match since the end of August – in the engine room.

There could also be a recall for Dapo Afolayan, who was one of Bolton’s most creative players last season, yet has spent most of the current campaign on the substitutes bench.

The natural winger slots into the number 10 role in Evatt’s preferred system, and that’s exactly what he could potentially do against Barnsley.

And whilst Evatt seems to be favouring Elias Kachunga recently up-front next to Dion Charles, the German is not scoring goals, therefore it would make sense if someone like Jon Dadi Bodvarsson came into the reckoning against the Tykes to give their back-line something to think about.