Afolayan, Carl Winchester, Bonne among those nominated for FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month award

It’s been another rollercoaster month in Sky Bet League One.

As another month in 2021 comes to an end, it’s time to reflect on the successes of the players in the third tier.

Here, we have the nominations for the FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month award for September:

Sunderland’s Carl Winchester secures a spot on the nominations list, he’s enjoyed a strong season so far and an excellent September where the right-back managed to score two goals.

The 28-year-old has even earned a call-up to the Northern Ireland national team for his admirable performances and the former Forest Green Rovers man has certainly become one of Lee Johnson’s most key assets in that Black Cats team.

Oladapo Afolayan of Bolton Wanderers is the next man on the list.

The 24-year-old winger has emerged as one of League One’s most dangerous attackers this season and he enjoyed a great September for Ian Evatt’s men.

He scored three goals and recorded 10 key passes in what was a month to remember

Plymouth’s Ryan Hardie also makes the nominations list, and rightly so.

The Argyle attacker has banged in four goals for the Pilgrims and his strike partnership with Luke Jephcott have elevated the Devon side to the higher end of the League One table.

Scott Twine of MK Dons is another player to make the shortlist for September in League One.

Renowned for his long-shot ability, the former Swindon Town man has continued his impressive form into September with him bagging four goals and one assist.

Twine has now emerged as one of the league’s most clinical midfielders, with his set-piece ability in particular also becoming a real threat for Liam Manning’s side.

Tom Naylor of Wigan Athletic also makes the shortlist.

Naylor’s gritty, determined midfield performances have stood out with him recording 10 tackles and four key passes for the Latics during the month of September.

Perhaps an underrated member of the Wigan team, his performances deserve attention.

And finally, Ipswich Town striker Macauley Bonne completes the shortlist.

Bonne, playing for his boyhood side, has enjoyed a fruitful spell in front of goal for the Tractorboys, scoring four goals for them in September.