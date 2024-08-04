Highlights Nightingale started strong with AFC Wimbledon, impressing fans and winning awards, but his time at the club has gradually declined.

Despite his cult-hero status, Nightingale's old-school defending style clashed with the new manager's modern tactics, leading to limited playing time.

His loan spells away from the club mark a bittersweet end to a potential one-club career, leaving fans with mixed emotions over his departure.

Will Nightingale is a cult-hero, of sorts, at AFC Wimbledon, having come through the club's academy, making just under 200 appearances and scoring the first in front of fans at Plough Lane.

However, his final two years at the club have been spent out on loan, rather than being a part of Johnnie Jackson's new-look Wimbledon squad.

It is fair to say then that when his likely release comes around at the end of the current campaign, it will be a bittersweet ending for someone who was once club captain.

Will Nightingale's brilliant start at AFC Wimbledon

The Wandsworth-born defender made his debut for the club just under 10 years ago, appearing as an 89th-minute substitute in a home match against Carlisle United. His first start would then come immediately in the next match against Accrington Stanley, and impressively, he would win man of the match.

In the following year, the now 29-year-old looked likely to continue his breakthrough and earn a spot in the starting XI under Neal Ardley, and was on course to do so until a long-term injury at the start of the 2015/16 season meant he spent the remainder of the campaign on the sidelines.

Following promotion, however, and a small clearout of the backline after securing promotion to League One, Nightingale became a permanent fixture for the Dons, increasing his playing time slowly, season by season.

He would even notch his first career goal in the third tier, scoring an early header in a draw with Scunthorpe United at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Will Nightingale AFC Wimbledon Stats, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2014/15 4 0 0 2015/16 6 0 0 2016/17 16 0 0 2017/18 21 1 0 2018/19 46 0 0 2019/20 10 0 0 2020/21 38 2 2 2021/22 38 4 1 2022/23 25 1 1

It would be the following campaign, however, where Nightingale would truly star, making 39 appearances in League One, helping the club to dramatic safety under the guidance of Wally Downes, and becoming the club's player of the year.

While overall, that campaign has since become the pinnacle of Nightingale's career at Wimbledon, the defender still had one more crowning moment left in him, scoring the first competitive goal at a Plough Lane filled with supporters.

Facing a Bolton Wanderers team that would go on to finish ninth that season, Nightingale rose highest from a deep cross swung into the box following a free kick to nod home the opener in an entertaining 3-3 draw.

The tail-off of Nightingale's time at AFC Wimbledon

Following the high of scoring that first goal and the success prior to that throughout his career, it has all fallen a bit flat for Nightingale at Wimbledon.

In the same season, he notched that brilliant header against Bolton. He would also be relegated with the club, being a member of the first Wimbledon squad to ever be relegated from any division.

However, despite signing a new deal during the season prior, when current boss Johnnie Jackson arrived in the summer of 2022, Nightingale featured sparingly, not being entrusted nearly as often as he had been in previous campaigns.

While there was no clear reason why Nightingale was slowly pushed towards being surplus to requirements, most fans felt that his slightly old-school style of defending did not match Jackson's modern approach to football, with the former Charlton boss favouring a playing out from the back style and Nightingale being the type of defender to always hoof it away and up the pitch, instead of remaining calm.

It was no wonder then when it was announced last summer that Nightingale would be spending the season on loan at Scottish side Ross County, as it finally looked like he was being edged out of the club he had been at since the age of nine.

However, many fans predicted that the loan spell would be used to put the defender in the shop window, and that the 6ft 1in man would be sold this summer, but that was not the case, as this summer Nightingale rejoined County again on loan, and is set to see out the remainder of his Wimbledon contract away from the club he has called home since 2004.

Why the ending of Nightingale's Wimbledon career is bittersweet

The ending of the defender's time in SW19 is particularly bittersweet, as Wimbledon fans are never going to be able to say goodbye to a man who has become a bit of a cult-hero.

Having been given a song by the fans to the tune of 'Rotterdam (or anywhere)' by The Beautiful South, the fact that that song will never be heard on the terraces again is a little disappointing.

It is also a little disappointing that Wimbledon fans have never been able to see Nightingale play in a squad filled with positivity again, with his chance to be a part of the plans this summer and into 24/25 scrapped very early on when he joined back up with the Scottish side back in June.

However, what is pleasing to see for many Wimbledon fans is the fact that a player who has such deep connections still in South-West London is back enjoying his football.

He very well could have been a part of the deep squad that Johnnie Jackson is building, but he may not have enjoyed the constant exclusion from the squad that a rotational player experiences, so for him to be heading back to an environment where he is cherished a fair bit more is great to see for all Wimbledon fans, no matter their opinion of him.

When his eventual release comes around, there will likely be no tears shed over his departure, given his two-year stay away from the club in Scotland, but instead a pondering thought in the minds of a few fans over what could have been for a player many thought would be a one-club man.