AFC Wimbledon v Wigan Athletic: Team and injury news, stats and how to watch the game

Football League World’s Chris Thorpe will be live from Plough Lane as AFC Wimbledon play host to Wigan Athletic in Sky Bet League One, in what is a huge game for both sides as they seek to stave off the threat of relegation.

Mark Robinson will be looking for his side to build on what was a hard earned draw away at Bristol Rovers last weekend, with the Dons having now slipped to the bottom of the league standings at the time of writing, albeit it with two games in hand on a lot of the teams around them.

Meanwhile Leam Richardson has seen his side pick up two victories in a row against Milton Keynes and Plymouth Argyle respectively, thus strengthening their hopes of staying up against the odds.

A victory for the Dons on home soil could see them rise out of the relegation places if other results go in their favour, whilst a win on the road for the Latics could also see them move out of the bottom four.

Team News

The home side will be boosted by the fact that attacking midfielder Ethan Chislett has returned to training as he builds up his strength and fitness ahead of a potential return.

However the likes of goalkeeper Sam Walker, striker Corie Andrews and defender Paul Kalambayi are still rehabilitating after suffering various injury setbacks, with Walker having been the most recent absentee as he missed the draw at the weekend with a knee injury.

Therefore it appears likely that Nik Tzanev will remain between the sticks for the Dons, whilst the likes of Ryan Longman and Ollie Palmer are both pushing for starts against Wigan after coming on to good effect against Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

For the visitors, Richardson is likely to name an unchanged side once more as the Latics seek to build momentum after seeing off Plymouth at the weekend.

However they will be without the likes of Tom Pearce and Matthew Palmer, with the duo continuing to be sidelined through injury at present.

Defender Scott Wootton is also set to be available for Wigan, with the defender having missed the win on Saturday due to Plymouth being his parent club.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Tzanev; Alexander, Johnson, Nightingale, Guinness-Walker, Dobson, Woodyard, Longman, Pigott, Rudoni, Palmer

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Jones; Darikwa, Tilt, Johnston, Robinson, Ojo, Evans, Massey, Lang, Solomon-Otabor, Proctor

Statistics

AFC Wimbledon have failed to score in eight of their last 13 league matches, including each of the last two. A factor which simply must change if Robinson’s side are to have any chance of staying up.

The Dons have also only won three times at Plough Lane since moving back to SW19 and will be hoping to improve on that record over the coming months as they still have nine to play at their new stadium before the season is out.

These two sides last met back in February of this year, with a brace from Joe Pigott and a cheeky backheel from Jack Rudoni earning Wimbledon a deserved 3-2 victory at the DW Stadium after Wigan had threatened to steal a point thanks to goals from Curtis Tilt and Jamie Proctor which drew the home side level on that day before Pigott’s penalty.

Wigan have only faced AFC Wimbledon away from home in League One on one previous occasion, with the Latics running out as emphatic 4-0 winners at Kingsmeadow back in December 2017.

The last time the DW Stadium side won three games in a row in the league was back in June 2020 in the Championship, underlining the poor form that the club has experienced for the majority of this current campaign.

How to watch the game?

The match will be available to watch via both club’s respective websites, with iFollow passes costing £10 per person.

Kick-off is 6.30pm.