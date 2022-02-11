AFC Wimbledon v Sunderland: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

AFC Wimbledon host Sunderland this weekend at Plough Lane in Sky Bet League One, with the two sides currently at different ends of the third tier table.

For Mark Robinson’s men, it’s a chance to try and widen the gap to those below them in the league whilst for Sunderland, and new manager Alex Neil, it’s an opportunity to try and get their promotion challenge back on track.

A big game for both, then, and here’s all the key info you need ahead of kick-off on Saturday afternoon…

Latest team news

For Wimbledon, Mark Robinson may opt to name the same side as the one that featured against Rotherham earlier this week, though Daniel Csoka faces a fitness test after being removed at half-time.

Will Nightingale could come in if Csoka is not deemed available to play.

For Sunderland, Luke O’Nien, Aiden McGeady and Jordan Willis are all set to miss out, whilst Nathan Broadhead is a long-term absentee.

Jermain Defoe and Patrick Roberts are both pushing for a start but Alex Neil will need to decide whether they come in from the off or whether he keeps the line-up similar to the one that lost at Cheltenham earlier on in the week.

Is there a live stream?

There will be no live stream of this game, nor will it be broadcast on tv.

The match falls inside the EFL’s blackout window for domestic matches, and so fans in the UK will not be able to see the game on a screen until Quest’s EFL on Quest highlight show at 9pm on Saturday night.

What time is kick-off?

AFC Wimbledon v Sunderland kicks off at 3pm at Plough Lane.