AFC Wimbledon v Sheffield Wednesday: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday come into this game knowing a win could lift them into the play-off spots in League One and they’ll therefore be keen to try and snatch a victory in this away tie.

Wimbledon won’t make it easy for them though. They may be further down the table having struggled in recent weeks but they’ve already proven this season that they can compete with potential promotion hopefuls, having taken three points off Oxford. They could do similar against the Owls at the weekend, so Darren Moore’s men will certainly not have to let their guard down.

Both sides will want to come away from the fixture with the win for varying reasons and it could make for an intriguing clash. So, going into the game, here is all you need to know about this League One fixture.

Latest Team News

For Wimbledon, the one big blow injury wise will be Will Nightingale. The defender has been a key player for them over the last two seasons and has played in every game for them so far this campaign. However, he now faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines and it means that the club will have to make do without him against the Owls.

The Dons aren’t short of options though and could be set to replace him with any one of Paul Kalambayi, Darius Charles or Dan Csoka able to step in and do a decent enough job. If they step in and perform, they could even land the role on a permanent basis, even when Nightingale returns.

For Sheffield Wednesday, they’ll likely still be without Josh Windass and George Byers, Sam Hutchinson, Lewis Gibson and Massimo Luongo will also all miss out. Their squad is packed full of replacements for them but it’ll still be a blow to be without several important players.

Even worse could be the absence of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has looked impressive for them so far. He could feature but will be checked over before the game and if not up to scratch, expect Joe Wildsmith to start in goal again for the Owls.

Is there a live stream?

There won’t be a live stream of the game in the UK due to streaming rules for matches that take place at 3pm on a Saturday. You should though be able to listen to it via your team’s iFollow if you live in the country but if you live outside of the UK, then you’ll be fortunate to get a full match stream for around £10 via the same service.

What time is kick-off?

The kick-off for the game between Sheffield Wednesday and Wimbledon will be at 3pm.