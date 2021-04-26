AFC Wimbledon v Rochdale: Team and injury news, stats and how to watch the game

Football League World’s Chris Thorpe will be live from Plough Lane on Tuesday night as AFC Wimbledon play host to Rochdale in Sky Bet League One, as both clubs scrap to secure their third tier status for yet another year.

Mark Robinson’s men are currently on a five match unbeaten run in the league after drawing away at Ipswich Town on Saturday and will know that a win on home turf will secure their safety and subsequently condemn some of the teams around them to relegation.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side drew away at Crewe Alexandra on the weekend and will be aware that they simply have to beat Wimbledon tomorrow if they are to have any chance of preserving their League One status after what has been a tough season for Dale.

A victory for the Dons would see them potentially move eight points clear of the drop zone, whilst a win on the road for Rochdale would see them move to within three points of Wimbledon.

Team News

The hosts are expected to be without Ollie Palmer once again, with the striker having picked up an injury in their victory over Oxford United last week.

Whilst Shayon Harrison could get some minutes on Tuesday after recently returning to the bench for the London club as he steps up his fitness after a severe injury.

For Dale, striker Stephen Humphrys could well be involved in this week’s game, with the player having previously been sidelined for a while with a hamstring injury.

It is however likely that Barry-Murphy will stick with the same eleven which drew against Crewe once more as the club looks to make it five matches unbeaten.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup (4-1-2-1-2):

Tzanev; O’Neill, Heneghan, Nightingale, Guinness-Walker, Dobson, Woodyard, Rudoni, Assal, Longman, Pigott

Rochdale possible starting lineup (3-5-1-1):

Lynch; O’Connell, McShane, Osho, McLaughlin, Dooley, Morley, Grant, Keohane, Rathbone, Beesley

Statistics

The Dons have won each of their last three meetings with Rochdale and have scored eight goals in the process, which is something that should stand them in good stead on Tuesday.

Wimbledon are now unbeaten in five league games, the last time they had a longer unbeaten run with a minimum of three wins was between April and August 2018.

These two sides last met back in November of last year, with a solitary goal from Ethan Chislett in stoppage time earning the Dons a priceless away win at Spotland.

Rochdale are now winless in their last eight meetings with Wimbledon, with the club having last tasted success against the London side back in February 2014.

The last time that Dale went unbeaten in five league games was between December 2016 and January 2017.

How to watch the game?

The match will be available to watch via both club’s respective websites, with iFollow passes costing £10 per person.

Kick-off is 7pm.