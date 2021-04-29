AFC Wimbledon v Portsmouth: Team and injury news, stats and how to watch the game

Football League World’s Chris Thorpe will be live from Plough Lane on Saturday as AFC Wimbledon play host to Portsmouth in Sky Bet League One, as both clubs continue to fight to achieve their own objectives as the season draws to a close.

Mark Robinson’s men head into this weekend’s game off the back of a six game unbeaten run that was extended in midweek as they played out a dramatic 3-3 draw on home turf against their fellow strugglers Rochdale, with the result seeing the Dons take a step closer to safety.

Meanwhile Danny Cowley’s men also drew 3-3 on Tuesday night away at Accrington Stanley, with striker John Marquis scoring what appeared to be a late winner, before he then suffered the ignominy of deflecting the ball into his own net deep into stoppage time to deny Pompey a morale boosting victory.

A victory or even a point for Wimbledon would guarantee that they will play League One football next season, whilst a win on the road for Portsmouth would see them tighten their grip on a play-off place as we enter the home stretch of the campaign.

Team News

The Dons are likely to have Ethan Chislett back available for selection, with the attacking midfielder having been pushing hard in training this week alongside Shayon Harrison to get minutes under his belt.

However the game will come a little too soon for the likes of Terell Thomas and Darnell Johnson, with both players still working their way back to full match fitness after being sidelined through illness and injury respectively.

Whilst for Pompey, centre back Jack Whatmough serves the fourth and final game of his suspension after being sent off at Milton Keynes.

And the likes of Alex Bass (foot), Ellis Harrison (knee), Jordy Hiwula (ankle) and Michael Jacobs (knee) all remain sidelined through injury.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup (4-1-2-1-2):

Tzanev; Alexander, Heneghan, Nightingale, Guinness-Walker, Dobson, Woodyard, Rudoni, Assal, Palmer, Pigott

Portsmouth possible starting lineup (4-4-2):

MacGillivray; Johnson, Raggett, Nicolaisen, Brown, Harness, Naylor, Close, Curtis, Williams, Marquis

Statistics

Wimbledon have lost seven of their last eight league meetings with Portsmouth and will be looking to improve on that record when they welcome the South Coast outfit to their new stadium back at Plough Lane for the first time.

The Dons are currently on a six game unbeaten run, with the last time they went on a run of seven games without defeat coming between March and May 2019.

These two sides last met back in January, with Pompey running out comprehensive 4-0 winners at Fratton Park thanks to goals from Marquis, Ryan Williams, Sean Raggett and Ben Close.

Portsmouth have not conceded more than one goal in each of their last ten league games against the Dons, keeping four clean sheets during that run.

The South Coast club have lost five of their last nine away games in League One and have failed to win any of their last four matches on the road.

How to watch the game?

The match will be available to watch via both club’s respective websites, with iFollow passes costing £10 per person.

Kick-off is 3pm.