AFC Wimbledon v Fleetwood Town: Team and injury news, stats and how to watch the game

Football League World’s Chris Thorpe will be live from Plough Lane on Easter Monday as AFC Wimbledon play host to Fleetwood Town in Sky Bet League One, in what is set to be another crucial game for the Dons in their fight for survival.

Mark Robinson will be looking for a quick reaction from his players tomorrow, with Wimbledon having been caught cold by a Sam Woods goal on Good Friday as they fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Plymouth Argyle, thus seeing them remain in the relegation zone for the time being.

Meanwhile Simon Grayson will also be wanting to see more from his side as they travel to London off the back of losing late on to Peterborough United at Highbury last week, with Jonson Clarke-Harris notching what proved to be a late winner for the Posh.

A victory for the Dons could see them move out of the bottom four if other results go their way, whilst a win on the road for the Cod Army could catapult them up the standings to 14th place.

Team News

The hosts will once again be without the services of Alex Woodyard, with the experienced midfielder set to serve the final game of his suspension after picking up 10 yellow cards this campaign.

Whilst the Dons will also check on the fitness of Shane McLoughlin and Corie Andrews ahead of this vital home fixture, with Robinson likely to keep faith with the majority of the team which started in the defeat to Plymouth.

As for Fleetwood, the club’s only long-term absentees at the time of writing are defender Charlie Mulgrew, who is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the campaign with an Achilles injury, and goalkeeper Joel Coleman who has a long-term hamstring problem.

This means that Grayson and co should benefit greatly from having no fresh injury concerns heading into tomorrow’s game.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup (4-1-2-1-2):

Tzanev; O’Neill, Heneghan, Nightingale, Alexander, Dobson, Chislett, Oksanen, Assal, Longman, Pigott

Fleetwood Town possible starting lineup (3-5-2):

Cairns; Hill, Connolly, Holgate, Burns, Batty, Rossiter, Finley, Andrew, Garner, Vassell

Statistics

The Dons have failed to beat Fleetwood in any of their last four meetings at home and will be looking to do the double over their opponents this week.

Wimbledon will also be looking to win consecutive home games for the first time since December 2019 as they desperately scrap for points.

It was joy for the hosts the last time these two sides met back in September of last year, with Steve Seddon’s well taken goal sealing an impressive 1-0 win over the Cod Army.

Fleetwood will however take solace from the fact that they have only lost two of their last 10 league matches against the Dons and will be looking to improve on that strong record on Monday.

Indeed, Grayson’s men have been impressive on the road recently and have won two of their last three away from home heading into this game.

How to watch the game?

The match will be available to watch via both club’s respective websites, with iFollow passes costing £10 per person.

Kick-off is 3pm.