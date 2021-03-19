AFC Wimbledon v Charlton Athletic: Team and injury news, stats and how to watch the game

Football League World’s Chris Thorpe will be live from Plough Lane this weekend as AFC Wimbledon play host to Charlton Athletic in Sky Bet League One, in what is set to be another intriguing London derby between the two neighbours.

Mark Robinson’s Wimbledon will be looking to improve on their poor home record once more, with Tuesday’s draw in SW19 against fellow strugglers Wigan offering a few encouraging signs as the new head coach continues to implement his philosophy at the helm since being handed the top job.

Meanwhile for Charlton, they will be seeking to put a whirlwind week behind them, with Nigel Adkins having now been appointed as successor to Lee Bowyer. The former Southampton boss takes over an Addicks side who are fresh off the back of securing a dramatic turnaround win against Bristol Rovers at the Valley in midweek.

A win on home turf for the Dons could see them move out of the relegation places if other results go in their favour across the division, whilst a first victory in charge for Adkins could take his new side up to fifth if Doncaster Rovers drop points against Gillingham.

Team News

Sam Walker will once again miss out for Wimbledon, with the goalkeeper currently back at parent club Reading as he undergoes an investigation into a knee injury which he sustained in the defeat to Burton Albion earlier this month.

The likes of Corie Andrews and Ethan Chislett are both making good progress towards a potential return to action, with the latter having played 45 minutes for the club’s under-23 side earlier in the week.

Meanwhile Shayon Harrison and Paul Kalambayi are both still long term absentees as they continue to rehabilitate ahead of their respective returns to action.

For Charlton, Adkins will be without the services of centre back Ryan Inniss, with the trip to play Doncaster on Good Friday being targeted as a return date for the ex-Crystal Palace defender.

Adam Matthews is also likely to remain on the sidelines as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury he picked up against Oxford United at the start of the month.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup (4-4-2):

Tzanev; Alexander, Johnson, Nightingale, Guinness-Walker, Longman, Dobson, Reilly, Rudoni, Pigott, Palmer

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup (4-4-2):

Amos; Gunter, Famewo, Pearce, Maatsen, Morgan, Forster-Caskey, Shinnie, Millar, Stockley, Washington

Statistics

AFC Wimbledon have failed to win in each of their last six leagues game however there have been big signs of improvement under Robinson as they bid to beat the drop with draws having been ground out against the likes of Shrewsbury, Blackpool and Wigan in recent weeks.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Wimbledon’s last five games, which suggests we could see another tight contest take place at Plough Lane on Saturday.

These two sides last met in December, with the Addicks eventually prevailing 5-2 at the Valley thanks to goals from Washington, Forster-Caskey, Jonny Williams, Chuks Aneke and Ben Purrington which in turn cancelled out strikes from Joe Pigott and Dan Csoka for Wimbledon.

Charlton are undefeated in their last five away games heading into the weekend, a statistic that Adkins will no doubt be looking to maintain going forwards as they bid to secure a play-off spot.

Whilst the Addicks have also kept five clean sheets in their last seven games on the road, thus building a good defensive foundation over the past couple of months.

How to watch the game?

The match will be available to watch via both club’s respective websites, with iFollow passes costing £10 per person.

Kick-off is 3pm.