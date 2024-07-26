Highlights AFC Wimbledon faces a gaping hole in the squad due to the departures of Jack Currie and Lee Brown.

Pre-season 2024-25 is proving to be quite a lesson for many AFC Wimbledon fans, with new formations and systems being implemented and new signings to help bring quality too.

However, something that Wimbledon fans do not need their eyes opening to is the lack of a left-back following the departure of Jack Currie to Oxford United and the retirement of Lee Brown.

While there is no grudge towards either player for making the decisions they made, it has left a gaping hole in the squad and all connected with the club now know, following a week of three pre-season games, that it is an area that is going to need drastic reinvestment if the Dons are to see some sort of success this season.

AFC Wimbledon's need for two new left backs

There is no doubt that, defensively, the club has grown since relegation back to the fourth tier, with last season showing that bringing in the perfect mix of players can make such a big difference to the backline.

Players such as Joe Lewis, Ryan Johnson and John-Joe O'Toole, all of whom remain with the club this season, became key defensive players last season under Johnnie Jackson, proving that the former Charlton man was making the right moves in the market and was beginning to know which players suited his system the best.

However, he has had the rug pulled from under him ever so slightly this summer with the double departures of Currie and Brown, as, while the two were still contracted to the club, there was little need to sign any more players in the position, meaning that the Dons are now chasing their tails somewhat, having to replace two players that were playing in three different positions.

With the multiple formation changes that occurred last season, Jackson eventually settled on a defensively sound 3-5-2, with the wide players in the midfield five being wing-backs, and the two wider centre backs being strong left and right footers respectively. Currie typically played as the left wing-back in this system, with Brown becoming the left-sided centre-half, due to Ryan Johnson's injury, and performing brilliantly.

Lee Brown's League Two Stats 2023-24 Appearances 24 Average Minutes Per Game 76 Goals 0 Shots Per Game 0.3 Clean Sheets 8 Touches Per Game 45.8 Assists 3 Key Passes Per Game 0.5 Successful Tackles Per Game 0.8 Total Duels Won Per Game 2.2 Stats Correct As Of May 4, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

However, with both of them now gone, Jackson has begun to utilise the likes of Aron Sasu, Josh Neufville and Myles Hippolyte in Currie's absent spot, and is favouring the likes of Ethan Sutcliffe and Leo Young in the position where Brown was excelling in last season.

While all have looked comfortable playing in their respective positions, the three makeshift wing-backs lack real defensive nous and are much more attacking players than Jackson would perhaps want playing in that position, and the likes of Sutcliffe and Young have never experienced full-time EFL football, meaning if Jackson was to rely on them this season, he would be throwing them in at the deep end.

Are AFC Wimbledon close to making any signings in the left-back position

There has not been too much noise surrounding any replacements for the position of left-back itself, but the Dons are currently looking at Paul Appiah, who in his two pre-season appearances so far, has been featuring at left centre-half.

Johnnie Jackson confirmed last weekend that the former Aston Villa and Leicester City defender was on trial with the club following his release from the Foxes.

He spent time away on loan to Maidstone United last season, and in the two games he has played in so far for the Dons, against Brentford FC and Met Police FC, he has looked solid, if a little unremarkable.

Speaking to South London Press to confirm that it was Appiah that the Dons had taken on trial, Jackson said: "He’s come in with a real enthusiasm, desire to work hard and to try to prove himself to earn something.

"I thought he did well during the week at Met Police, [and against Brentford], it was another good test for him.

"We will keep him around for next week, do some in-house stuff where we will get more minutes and a chance to look at him a bit more and will see where we go with it."

Signing left-backs will help complete Johnnie Jackson's new system

With or without the permanent signing of Appiah following his trial, it is imperative that the Dons bring in at least one left-sided full back this summer, as with that signing, Jackson's new-look Wimbledon side will be complete.

This season will be the first containing no players left over from their unceremonious relegation to League Two back in 2022, and with that, Jackson has given his team a completely different look.

The Dons finally seem to be playing with the ball much more on the floor instead of lumping it up toward their target forwards in the shape of Pigott and Bugiel, and instead look to move it into dangerous areas out wide, so that a ball can be played into the box for either striker, or any late-arriving midfielders, to attack and score.

That new look will be completed by the signature of a left-back, as with the position filled, the Dons will have good enough depth to continue playing the 3-5-2 setup, or switch to a back four if necessary.

If the switch to a back four is needed during the season and the Dons fail to make a signing on the left-hand side of the defence, then it would only leave the likes of Sasu, Hippolyte and Neufville to fill in, and for many fans, that would be a nightmare scenario, with all three being silky attackers, and not robust, flying full-backs.

It ultimately does lie with Jackson and his transfer team whether they take the plunge and spend a little cash on bringing in a left-back during the remainder of the summer window or stick to their current roster and give Appiah a permanent contract, but there is a feeling that if Jackson does get the rest of his transfer moves spot on in the time that is left, then Wimbledon could be on for a mightily impressive season.