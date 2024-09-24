Coming into this season, AFC Wimbledon's midfield was not anywhere near the strength fans and staff alike felt it could be.

However, in a summer of change, players such as Alistair Smith and Callum Maycock have joined the ranks alongside the likes of Jake Reeves and James Ball.

And while it took a good while in pre-season to perfect the rotation of the midfield three in Johnnie Jackson's 5-3-2 setup, it is now the form of Myles Hippolyte, who many felt was bought in to play as a winger or wing-back, that is starting to cause debate over who should be starting.

Myles Hippolyte has proved AFC Wimbledon supporters wrong

While Hippolyte certainly would not have had any supporters already against his signing when it was announced back in May, his pre-season form did nothing to really help ingratiate himself with the fanbase.

Being trialled as a left-wing back, it was clear he was not playing to the best of his abilities, and many felt that this form would have led to a bit-part role throughout the season, coming into the side purely for rotational purposes, with the odd start against weaker sides.

However, after missing the opening day clash against Colchester United, he started the Carabao Cup match against Bromley and starred with a great assist for Josh Kelly's opening goal.

And after having sat out the following league match at Hayes Lane until the second half, Hippolyte has featured ever since in the league, performing well on the left-hand side of the midfield trio in Jackson's preferred formation.

It is in these performances that he has changed supporter opinion and showed he is so much more than the winger many thought he arrived as.

He has added the agility of a winger to a midfield that was in trouble of being too tall and perhaps a little immobile, and in doing so, has added extra attacking impetus.

He still contributes defensively, but going forward, he creates a lot of uncertainty and brings a lot of pace, meaning the Dons can now adopt a better counter-attacking style in games where they are up against a stronger opponent.

Add to this the fact he can easily switch to playing like a natural winger by going wide, cutting inside, taking on a shot from distance, or whipping in a dangerous cross, and it becomes increasingly clear that he has proved a lot of supporters wrong, and in doing so, has become almost undroppable.

However, that fact does come at the cost of another member of the squad, one that has recently written his name into Wimbledon folklore.

Myles Hippolyte's form spells trouble for goalscoring Callum Maycock

Yes, despite Hippolyte also scoring in the recent victory over rivals MK Dons, it is two-goal hero Callum Maycock, whose brace against MK sealed the victory by making it 3-0 by the final whistle, who is now suffering because of Hippolyte's great form.

Myles Hippolyte vs Callum Maycock League Two Stats Player Appearances Avg minutes per game Goals Assists Tackles per 90 Ground duels won Myles Hippolyte 5 75 1 0 2.4 4.8 Callum Maycock 5 15 2 0 1.4 1.6

The former Solihull Moors midfielder has not been able to nail down a place in the first team at all during this opening part of the season. That looks set to continue with the likes of Reeves and Smith a mainstay due to their quality, and the great form of Hippolyte.

And this is rather unfair on a player who made history by becoming the first Dons player to score multiple goals against Milton Keynes in a single match.

While with the Moors, he regularly crashed the box late on in the attacking move to score, and he did the same against MK, suggesting that he will be able to handle stepping up the divisions.

But those heroics were not enough to force his way into the first team picture.

He was once again left out of the starting XI in the 0-0 draw with Bradford City over the weekend, only coming on for the final 20 minutes, showing that he is going to have to really impress Jackson if he is going to feature more permanently moving forwards, or for much longer in matches.

It certainly is troubling for a midfielder who is coming into his prime during his first EFL move since coming through at Coventry City back in 2016, and proves the quality that Wimbledon are looking for in their starting XI as they chase promotion.

However, it is more than likely a case of waiting and grabbing his opportunity when afforded it, as he has already proved he has the quality, but just needs the gametime now. And in the meantime, the form of Hippolyte can only be seen as a true positive and a sign that Wimbledon are finally performing well in the transfer market and finding versatile gems that suit their ideals.