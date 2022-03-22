AFC Wimbledon will be hoping to turn around what has been a torrid 2022 thus far, with misery surrounding Plough Lane at this stage as they look to fight for survival.

They need to start getting points on the board sooner rather than later though if they want to avoid being dragged down further.

It isn’t the most cheerful situation in the English capital at this stage – so we’re taking your mind off that and focusing on this quiz as we ask you whether you can name which club the following 20 past and present Dons started their career at.

Can you get all questions correct? Give it a go and see how you get on!

AFC Wimbledon quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 PAST: Barry Fuller? Charlton Athletic Gillingham Leyton Orient Stevenage