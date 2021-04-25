AFC Wimbledon quiz: Does Plough Lane have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

AFC Wimbledon have managed to find form at just the right time to put themselves in a good position to survive the drop in League One this season.

It has been a very challenging campaign for Wimbledon this season and they have been in and around the relegation zone throughout the second half of the campaign so far. However, they have managed to claim four wins in a row to get themselves back in with a real chance of ensuring they survive.

Whatever happens with them during the rest of the season, it will be crucial that Wimbledon have a good summer transfer window if they are to make progress next term. It will be important they invest in the right areas of the squad if they are to secure wins on a more regular basis.

While we wait to see what happens with Wimbledon over the next few weeks and then the summer, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on Plough Lane. Can you identify whether these 18 grounds have a higher or lower capacity than Norwich’s stadium?

