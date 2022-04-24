AFC Wimbledon
AFC Wimbledon quiz: Does Plough Lane have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?
It has been a difficult season for AFC Wimbledon in League One.
With only one game left in the season, the Dons will need a miracle to avoid relegation back to the fourth tier.
The gap to 20th place Fleetwood Town is three points, but they also have a game in hand.
That means Wimbledon’s fate could be secured before the team next kicks a ball.
But, until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…
