The race for promotion from League Two took yet another twist during the midweek fixtures as AFC Wimbledon saw themselves plummet from a title-fighting spot, to teetering on the cusp of heading out of the play-offs.

And meanwhile, Port Vale, who looked to be dropping off completely just as the business end of the season arose, have turned their fortunes around and look to be vying for not only automatic promotion, but the League Two title.

Having put together such a strong mid-season run and looking as though promotion was very likely for most of this 24/25 campaign, there is now a lot of envy about what could have been for the Dons.

AFC Wimbledon and Port Vale have very contrasting current form

It really is a tale of two very different sides when it comes to discussing and analysing the form of the two promotion-chasing sides.

Counting back to the start of March, a time when many fans start to set out their thoughts on what could happen as the end of the season approaches, Wimbledon have only won twice and managed to put a measly eight out of 24 available points on the board.

Whereas Darren Moore's Valiants have notched up a far better 15 points out of 24, with three wins there to boot.

That is all very confusing if you look back further this campaign and see that, for the longest time, Wimbledon have arguably been the better all-round side, if on-pitch performances are ignored for the most part.

And these two opposing form guides leave the League Two table looking vastly different from what it was at the start of this 'business-end' period.

Glancing at the table on 1st March, matchday 34, Wimbledon were ahead of Port Vale by a point in fifth place with a much better record all round. They were also within touching distance of the automatic spots and looked a shoo-in to replace the likes of Notts County, who were going through some patchy form.

League Two MD34 standings 2024/25 Team P GD Pts 1 Walsall 34 26 67 2 Bradford City 34 16 63 3 Notts County 34 21 61 4 Doncaster Rovers 34 11 61 5 AFC Wimbledon 34 21 57 6 Port Vale 34 6 56 7 Crewe 34 10 55

Fast-forward to the present day, only six matchdays later, and Port Vale now sit in a lofty third place, three places better off having gained a healthy amount of points. While Wimbledon have fallen down the table, only by one place, but now have an arguable mountain to climb to even put themselves in contention for automatic promotion.

Current League Two standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Walsall 40 24 72 2 Bradford City 40 18 70 3 Port Vale 40 13 70 4 Notts County 40 22 68 5 Doncaster Rovers 40 13 67 6 AFC Wimbledon 40 22 65 7 Grimsby Town 40 -3 62

And to compile the misery further, Walsall, who for so long looked to be runaway leaders, have faltered completely, blowing the title race wide open for sides below them. Teams such as Bradford City, who the Dons beat well only back in February, have formed that chasing pack, but equally inconsistent form has also seen them struggle to make inroads on the Saddlers position.

Vale, though, have just quietly gone about their business, collected the points needed and now sit in a prime position to make the most of the tight differences that separate the teams at the top end, which is slowly turning the smiles of positivity from Wimbledon fans into angry grimaces filled with anger and envy.

Wimbledon could have fought for the title - but poor results could see them drop from play-offs

Had it been Wimbledon going about their business quietly, the top of table would likely see them sitting on the throne looking down on a chasing pack far below.

And those teams would have been so far back as the results from recent months have seen countless points dropped, annoyingly, in the dying moments of games.

Heading back to Colchester United away, the Dons saw three crucial points turn to just one in the last minute after Marcus Browne had put them ahead, and since then, it has only got worse.