AFC Wimbledon player confirms contract discussions

Alex Woodyard has confirmed talks have begun over a new deal at Plough Lane.

Woodyard, 28, joined the club in 2020 having been released from his previous club Peterborough.

The midfielder initially joined on a two-year contract. He was even appointed club captain by January 2021. He has also played every minute of every game he has started this season.

“We are talking with the club at the moment,” said Woodyard, via London News Online.

“Hopefully something will get done soon – I’m sure it will.

“I am pretty relaxed about it at the minute. A thing such as that will take care of itself, and the only aspect that I can focus on is winning games.

“I have played many games with quite a few teams now, and playing for Wimbledon is the most I have enjoyed football in a long time.”

Woodyard received praise from manager Mark Robinson for his midfield partnership with academy graduate Anthony Hartigan.

Wimbledon lost their most recent fixture, a 3-0 away loss to Oxford United.

It was a disruptive December for the club, with games against Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic both postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks in opposition squads.

The Dons are 18th in the League One table.

The Verdict

Woodyard has been an important figure for AFC Wimbledon this season. His partnership with Hartigan has worked well.

The midfielder led the way for most challenges won (60) at the start of the month, before the fixture chaos messed things up.

A new contract is a fine reward for his performances and shows the confidence the club has in its captain.

Woodyard celebrates 12 months as club captain next month and this is as good a way to do that as any.