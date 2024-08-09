Highlights Facing Colchester is daunting, but recalling past successes can boost confidence for AFC Wimbledon.

Replicating the unexpected triumph against Gillingham is crucial for Wimbledon's success in League Two.

A strong performance with goals and fighting spirit is needed to overcome doubts and fears in the upcoming season opener.

Johnnie Jackson and AFC Wimbledon face the slightly daunting task of playing a Colchester United side stacked with talent and managed by the Cowley brothers.

However, while the fears surrounding this fixture are valid considering the formidable pre-season that the Essex-based side have enjoyed, and the players they have signed, Dons fans should recall the home opener against Gillingham from 2022 to try and ease any worries.

On that day, the club faced a Gillingham side similar to the Colchester side of today and triumphed on their way to a successful first half of the season, so if the Dons want that to be repeated, they can do no better than repeat that previous triumph.

AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham 2022/23 - What happened

Heading into the season opener for the 2022/23 season, the Dons were coming off the back of a humiliating relegation from League One, having not won in 27 league games stretching from December 2021 up until the end of the 21/22 season.

League One standings 2021/22 Team P GD Pts 19 Morecambe 46 -31 42 20 Fleetwood Town 46 -20 40 21 Gillingham 46 -34 40 22 Doncaster Rovers 46 -45 38 23 AFC Wimbledon 46 -26 37 24 Crewe Alexandra 46 -46 29

And they had not fared too well in pre-season either, having only won twice, with both of those coming against non-league opposition.

So when it came to facing a Gills side stacked with experienced Football League pros and exciting loans from further up the pyramid, all managed by Neil Harris, the odds seemed fairly stacked against Wimbledon.

However, Jackson and his chosen XI that day completely surprised all in attendance and put on an impressive performance, looking like the complete package and a challenger to go straight back up to the third tier.

The Dons opened the scoring thanks to a stunning goal from Ethan Chislett, with the South African attacking-midfielder thumping the ball into the back of the Gillingham net, on the half-volley, following a weakly cleared corner in the 15th minute, and from there the Dons put on a dogged display, defending excellently.

In doing so, they also managed to help rack up multiple bookings for the Kent-based side, frustrating them to the point of facing the referee's wrath quite often.

Then, with just under 20 minutes to go, on his first team debut, having impressed throughout pre-season, academy graduate and future fan-favourite Jack Currie leaped like a salmon to meet Will Nightingale's cross and headed home a brilliant second for the Dons.

The entire 90-minute display completely dispelled any fears that the Dons were going to struggle back in League Two, at least at that time, and made it clear that Gillingham were not all they were cracked up to be, with their lacklustre approach leeching into their overall season as they came a disappointing 17th.

Why do Wimbledon need a repeat of this game in 2024?

The club are going to want a repeat of that great opener from 2022 as, just like then, pre-season has not gone entirely to plan.

Despite some fantastic wins against top League One opposition, the Dons performed awfully against the two National League sides they faced in the form of Barnet and Maidenhead United, and lost both games.

With these two losses rounding out the friendlies that Wimbledon played this year, there is now a lot of worry that the squad and, moreover, the tactics are not up to scratch for League Two, meaning that the team could struggle to compete in what is a very open league this season.

Therefore, a performance similar to Gills would be ideal. Wimbledon fans would instantly feel calmer if they saw a side willing to fight until the very last minute, get under the skin of the opposition, and most importantly, score fantastic goals.

They would do amazingly well to beat a side managed by the Cowley's, who have got experience as high as the Championship, and even better, a record of promotion from League Two, but a bit of self-belief and a mental unshackling might just do the trick for the Dons and give them a perfect springboard from which they can launch themselves up toward the top of the table, and remain there.

Of course, all the talk and hearsay completely silences itself when the clock strikes 2pm on Saturday and the lineup is revealed, but Jackson is going to want, and need, this opener to go perfectly, with no errors, presumably, allowed. However, he is not going to want to be the man responsible for taking a team further down into the reaches of football, where management becomes ten times harder.