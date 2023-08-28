Highlights Rotherham United's start to the Championship season has been disappointing, securing just one point from four games, but they have been unlucky in some matches.

Rotherham United are up against it this season in their quest to remain in the Championship.

Three poor teams have gone down and three good ones have come up on paper, though Sheffield Wednesday have endured a disappointing start to their 2023/24 campaign.

The Millers haven't been brilliant either, securing just one point from a possible 12 in their opening four league games, but they can count themselves unlucky to have lost against Leicester City with the Foxes only managing to grab a winner late on.

They have managed to make some solid additions in the transfer market with Cafu a particularly eye-catching signing following his contributions for Nottingham Forest.

But they have lost the likes of West Harding and Chiedozie Ogbene and that isn't ideal considering the latter was their talisman last term.

However, there are still a few days for them to make further additions if they wish to - and they will also want to retain their key players in their quest to secure survival again.

We take a look at what a dream end to the transfer window for Matt Taylor's side would look like.

Rotherham United beat Barnsley to signing of Ali Al-Hamadi

Both of the Yorkshire sides are interested in signing AFC Wimbledon attacker Al-Hamadi, according to Darren Witcoop.

The same journalist believes the Iraqi would be available for around £1.2m, which isn't a huge amount for a second-tier side but a big enough sum for the Millers to potentially put out of the race.

If they can agree a deal with the Dons though, this would be a real positive for Taylor's side with the player scoring 10 times in 19 League Two appearances last term.

Football League World understands he has been scouted by Premier League sides Brentford, Brighton and Burnley this year, with the Seagulls certainly having a good eye for a top talent.

He may not have scored this season, but last season's performances alone show just how much of a talent he is and he could become a real asset for the Millers.

And from a financial perspective, he could be sold on for a very healthy amount in the future and that can only be a good thing for the South Yorkshire side.

Luton Town's Admiral Muskwe has also been linked with a move to Rotherham - and he could be a good option to have as well.

Rotherham United keep Cameron Humphreys

TEAMtalk believes Rotherham could face a battle to keep hold of centre-back Humphreys.

Derby County, who have already signed Conor Washington from the Millers, are one side believed to be interested. However, the player may not want to drop down to League One considering he's currently plying his trade in the second tier.

The Rams aren't the only side interested in the player though, with Coventry City and Swansea also being linked with the defender.

As one of their younger defenders though, manager Taylor will surely be keen to retain Humphreys beyond the end of the summer window.

And if they can, that would be a real positive for a side that need as much depth in all areas as possible as they look to keep themselves in the second tier.