Back in 2018, Lyle Taylor left AFC Wimbledon at the expiry of his contract, with the view of many being that the player simply opted to run down his deal due to dallying from the club themselves.

And while it may never be known exactly why the star player of yesteryear chose to leave the club that showed him so much love, his move to Charlton Athletic indicates that a move up the ladder was a big factor.

So, with a current star, in the form of Josh Neufville, currently having a deal that expires in the summer, the Dons may not want to repeat their costly mistakes from eight years ago.

AFC Wimbledon, Lyle Taylor 2018 contract situation

There cannot be too much blame leveraged at Lyle Taylor for wanting to move up the ladder when it was looking as though his Wimbledon deal would be expiring in the summer of 2018.

He had interest from Sunderland, who looked like a serious option for the Montserrat international until being rebuffed, but it was Charlton Athletic who won out in the end following a sustained period of interest.

However, things could have been so different if the Dons had approached the renewal talks in much better ways.

As was the done thing at the time, players were rarely brought to the club as stars. Instead, a lot of players were picked up as 'almost rejects' and were then given a good home in South West London where they could develop and flourish into stars, which was the case with Taylor.

But when it came to the renewal stage in 2018, the club almost stood off, accepted their smaller status in the game and just let Taylor walk away to their East London neighbours.

Albeit, money and other smaller factors also came into play when it came to decisions from both the player's side of things, and the club's, but the situation certainly did not look too great from the outside looking in when a star player, and at the time, leading goalscorer for the club in the EFL, left for absolutely nothing.

An earlier sale could have netted the club plenty of money to reinvest and fill the hole that was being left, or contract talks much earlier than they appear to have happened may have led to more years of service from the striker, but as is always said, hindsight is a powerful tool.

How AFC Wimbledon can avoid current day repeat with Josh Neufville

Josh Neufville has been brilliant all throughout his second season with the Dons, with a move to right wing-back proving to be the difference maker in his short, but now highly successful time with the club so far.

But how exactly can Wimbledon keep hold of a player who is on his way to becoming a shoo-in for Player of the Year, like Taylor was, with his deal set to expire and promotion far from being secured?

Josh Neufville's League Two Stats 2024-25 Average Sofascore Rating 6.93 Appearances 40 Total Minutes Played 3524 Goals 4 Shots Per Game 0.9 Shots on Target Per Game 0.3 Touches Per Game 42.2 Assists 4 Key Passes Per Game 1.0 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.9 (49%) Total Duels Won Per Game 3.6 (48%) Stats Correct As Of April 1, 2025 - As Per Sofascore

Well, before anything else is discussed, it has to be said the Dons are perhaps the best when it comes to dealing with stars that have grown with the side leaving at the end of their deals for nothing.

Joe Pigott is the most high-profile case, along with others, and despite his departure causing a slight downturn in fortune for a few years, things have since recovered to where Wimbledon sit today in League Two, as one of the divisions better sides with good, profitable turnover of players.