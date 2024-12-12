AFC Wimbledon's recent dip into the free agent market to try and help alleviate some injury issues is a story that most fans of most clubs may not really bat an eyelid at.

However, for Dons supporters, it isn't a regular occurrence. There have been the likes of Shayon Harrison and Derick Osei Yaw, both of whom had very forgettable spells in yellow and blue, but the one that set the precedent was former Charlton Athletic and Leeds United attacker Lloyd Sam.

The forward arrived to help Neal Ardley's 2017/18 squad out with injuries and fitness worries in the forward line, but instead of delivering on his EFL and MLS pedigree, he barely sparked into life.

Lloyd Sam: The precedent for AFC Wimbledon's free agent mistakes

Free agent signings are often hit-and-miss, with clubs limited to where they can turn to patch up the holes in their squad or add further depth outside of transfer windows.

But for Wimbledon, especially Wimbledon in 17/18, they were a side that were competing above their means, with a squad that was still of League Two quality.

So when a winger who had just come off the back of being lead assist supplier for DC United in the MLS came through the doors at Kingsmeadow, the Dons' former home, many would have been mistaken for thinking that this could have been the solution to the problems up top, with all main men, minus Lyle Taylor, out with injuries.

Lloyd Sam career stats, according to Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Charlton Athletic 134 7 25 Leyton Orient* 10 0 0 Sheffield Wednesday* 4 0 0 Southend United* 2 0 0 Leeds United 39 3 8 Notts County* 10 5 3 New York Red Bulls 126 24 22 D.C United 45 6 10 AFC Wimbledon 2 0 0 Miami FC 17 1 0 *loan spells away from parent club

However, despite having good EFL experience too, thanks to time spent at fellow London side Charlton, as well as Sam's hometown club Leeds, he did not live up to what really could have been.

It could be said that Neal Ardley perhaps had a part to play in building up some of the hype around the Leeds-born, once-capped Ghana international, as when he spoke to South London Press about the offering of a short-term deal to Sam, he said: "Lloyd is a wide player who can make things happen.

"He came here in decent shape, he doesn’t look too far away, even if you always need a game or two to get that edge back."

However, a measly two appearances from the bench, neither of which showed much promise and provided zero goals or assists, soon put a nail into the coffin of Sam's short-lived tenure in yellow and blue and showed Wimbledon fans that where free agents are concerned, past experience does not guarantee success – far from it.

How can Johnnie Jackson's new free-agent additions buck the disappointing trend

Wimbledon have said in a statement that they are exploring every possible avenue to make sure the growing list of injured players, particularly in midfield, does not get higher. But with the numbers vastly higher than in previous seasons, the pressure is certainly turned up on ensuring that the best quality free agents that Wimbledon can afford are chosen.

So what should Romaine Sawyers, who Jackson signed up on a short deal last week, do in the minutes he is given to show that he can succeed where Sam failed?

Firstly, he will need realistic expectations from his new supporters.

Cardiff City did make the call to release the St Kitts and Nevis international at the end of last season – a decision the Dons have now taken advantage of – but his last kick of a ball in the EFL last came all the way back in January, and despite making international appearances in that time, he likely has work to do to get back to his past levels, if he can get back there at all.

Sawyers will get a chance with the Dons to show that, at 33, there is still gas left in the tank and perhaps prove to Wimbledon fans that mid-season free-agent deals can be a success.

With the likes of Jake Reeves, Callum Maycock, James Ball, and Myles Hippolyte injured, the new addition has an opportunity to make an impact but will need to do so quickly. If he can prove his quality and make the transition to a new midfield as seamless as possible, then his stay at Plough Lane will surely extend beyond just a month.

He has the talent to do that. This is a man that has played a lot of Championship football, which is knowledge and experience that could be vital in helping Jackson's side navigate this testing period.

The same will be asked of the other free agent addition that Wimbledon made only this week, Sam Hutchinson.

The 35-year-old was released from his ill-fated spell with Reading FC in the summer, a decision the Dons hope to be the beneficiaries of, but showed at Sheffield Wednesday what a quality contributor and important squad figure he can be.

Just like Sawyers, Hutchinson has been recruited on a short-term deal to help the squad through their injury crisis. The pair have experience and have shown their quality in the past but as Dons fans know too well from Sam's disappointing tenure, that by no means guarantees success. The hope at Plough Lane is that these two deals can be different.

With the play-off picture as it is and a hectic festive schedule coming up, Wimbledon cannot afford to repeat their past free-agent mistakes with Sawyers and Hutchinson.