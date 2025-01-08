Romaine Sawyers has chosen not to renew his contract with AFC Wimbledon following the expiry of his one-month deal at the club.

Therefore, it is more than likely that Johnnie Jackson and his backroom staff will be working out the best possible target to go ahead and approach to sign.

But the Dons need not look too hard or far, as they could approach the club of former loanee Kasey McAteer, Leicester City, and take their latest young attacking-midfield prodigy, Michael Golding, on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Michael Golding should replace Romaine Sawyers at AFC Wimbledon

The news that former Cardiff City man Sawyers was leaving the club following the expiry of his short contract was revealed on Monday, and was disappointing to many fans, as the 33-year-old had established himself as the perfect attacking midfielder for Jackson's side.

His elegant playing style and fantastic passing range were something that Dons fans had perhaps become a bit too accustomed to, as his ability is definitely above League Two – a point proven by his expected move to League One Bristol Rovers.

But why should Golding be the man to replace Saywers when the two are at completely opposite ends of their playing careers?

The Leicester rising star definitely has the talent to play in the attacking midfield spot that Sawyers occupied well over the past month, as a replacement for Omar Bugiel, who usually plays in the hole behind the two strikers in Johnnie Jackson's 3-4-1-2 formation.

For such a young player, he has vision beyond his years and can pick out unexpected shots on goal, and brilliant passes too, tallying up some positive numbers for a versatile midfielder who is nearing 19 years old and nowhere near the peak of his development.

Michael Golding Academy Football Stats, according to Transfermarkt Club (Academy Level) Appearances Goals (Assists) Chelsea (u21) 14 1 (4) Chelsea (u18) 27 7 (2) Leicester City (u21) 7 1 (1)

He also has great ability with the ball at his feet and has shown in academy games for Chelsea, and current club Leicester, that he can get himself out of a tight spot and produce the unexpected, which, for an attacking midfielder, is crucial and makes them almost unplayable at times.

Sawyers was particularly great at showing all the above elements of his game while at Brentford and Walsall, and so if Wimbledon can replicate that with a much younger player, then they will not feel the loss of the former West Bromwich Albion midfielder too much.

What should also be added, however, and perhaps the primary reason why Jackson should try and target Golding is the fact that he actually came through the AFC Wimbledon youth ranks before heading off and joining Chelsea at a young age.

Therefore, he is known to academy staff at the club, and shouldn't;'t have a problem settling back into things, which can so often be a problem with young players arriving on loan midway through a season.

Michael Golding signing could lead to similar Kasey McAteer success

Another reason AFC Wimbledon should be trusted with a loan of the Leicester youngster, who only moved to the East Midlands club last summer, is because of how well they developed the last Foxes youngster that they took on loan.

Back in January 2023, McAteer arrived as a relative unknown in the footballing world, and despite not setting the world alight in terms of his on-paper stats during the second half of the 2022/23 season, his performances showed consistent and exciting development.

He was able to bring a little sparkle and magic to a Wimbledon side that endured a very poor drop-off in form, and despite netting only once and providing no assists to teammates, most fans look back fondly on his time at Plough Lane.

His loan spell was not only impressive to Wimbledon fans, however, as, in the season following what was only his second spell away from the Foxes, he was entrusted with first-team football by then-manager Enzo Maresca and went on to make 26 appearances in Leicester's title-winning season in the Championship, scoring seven times.

He has continued appearing in the Premier League too for the side that currently occupies 19th place in the Premiership table, and has shown that his game truly came on leaps and bounds at Wimbledon, enough for those at Leicester to give him a chance.

With the club in a precarious position in the top flight, the Foxes are unlikely to give Golding too many appearances in the second half of the season, which means he could go out on loan to develop well enough to possibly feature in the first team from next season onwards.

He did join the club for a reported £4m fee from Chelsea, so he is clearly well thought of by many at Leicester, but having already seen just how big of a role Wimbledon played in developing McAteer, surely the Dons can be trusted to help the England youth international grow.