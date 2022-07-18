AFC Wimbledon launch move to land Charlton Athletic player

AFC Wimbledon are on the hunt for more striking reinforcements this summer and could be about to land one too, with London News Online reporting that the club have made a move to sign Josh Davison from Charlton.

The club are preparing for life in League Two next season, having been relegated from the third tier last time out. They finished in 23rd and were three points off safety.

Now, they will have to regroup and go again in the fourth tier and in order to do so, the side are on the lookout for players to bolster their strikeforce.

One name that has cropped up as a potential target is that of Josh Davison, who currently plays for Charlton. The Addicks man is experienced in League Two and now Wimbledon want to utilise him as one of their attackers next term in their bid for an instant promotion.

The 22-year-old was given the most league appearances of his career to date in the 2021/22 campaign, managing 21 outings during a loan spell with Swindon. Being given the license to get forward and play regularly for the side led to nine goals and two assists – and has now made him a wanted man.

Wimbledon clearly feel that he can do a job for them too now that they are also in the fourth tier of English football – and with Charlton playing in League One and having only given him 14 starts in three seasons at the Valley, there is every chance that a deal could be done for the player this summer window.

The Verdict

Josh Davison might not be a useful option for Charlton in League One but he would certainly be a good striker to have in League Two for Wimbledon if they can sign him.

He has really struggled to get going with the Addicks so far and that shows in his lack of gametime and goals. If they give him more action, then his output could increase but it’s not clear whether he would get that opportunity at the Valley if he was to stay with the side.

Instead, Wimbledon looks an attractive option. He is a proven goalscorer at that level, having fired in the goals for Swindon last season, and he could do so again if the Dons play him often enough in the fourth tier.

A goalscorer is exactly what they need if they want to challenge for promotion straight back up to League One from League Two and Davison does fit that mould of a player.