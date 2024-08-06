Highlights AFC Wimbledon's striking department sees Bugiel and Kelly emerge as top choices, despite new signings needing time to adjust & prove themselves.

AFC Wimbledon have had a fairly successful transfer window, with many fans feeling the club have recruited or adapted well in positions where there have been big departures.

Nowhere else is that more evident than in the striking department, where the Dons have bought in two new strikers to add to a forward line that already contained Josh Kelly and last season's top-scorer Omar Bugiel.

They have managed to replace the departing Josh Davison, as well as finally bring in enough quality to not mourn the loss of Ali Al-Hamadi anymore.

However, with the season starting next weekend, Johnnie Jackson does have a big call to make regarding the pair he starts up top, and at FLW, we believe that the new pair of strikers bought in to the club do not quite have enough to get in ahead of the duo that ended last season up top.

AFC Wimbledon's strikers: How have their pre-seasons gone?

It has not been a pre-season littered with goals for Wimbledon. However, a lot can be taken and learned from the individual performances of the quartet.

Firstly, while Omar Bugiel failed to find the net throughout pre-season, he still earmarked himself as the talisman everyone became accustomed to last season.

Now adorning the number nine shirt for the Dons, the Lebanese international has been the same industrious forward that all fans grew to love last season, especially after Al-Hamadi left.

While partnering the Iraqi forward, Bugiel never really found himself on the scoresheet, instead helping the now Ipswich Town striker out by winning the long balls and knocking it down or holding it up to help play him in. However, following the late departure of Al-Hamadi, Bugiel stepped up and scored plenty of goals for the side, finishing as top scorer for the season.

Omar Bugiel's League Two Stats 2023-24 Appearances 41 Average Minutes Per Game 78 Goals 13 Shots Per Game 1.6 Shots on Target Per Game 0.6 Touches Per Game 35.4 Assists 5 Key Passes Per Game 1.3 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.6 Total Duels Won Per Game 9.4 Stats Correct As Of May 4, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

His unselfish nature has shone through again during pre-season, as he grabbed a solitary assist in the game against Met Police FC, laying the ball off for Morgan Williams to notch Wimbledon's fourth of the game.

The other striker to grab an assist was Matty Stevens, who did so in the same game against Met Police. His assist was a header down to James Ball, who acrobatically finished the chance off to open the scoring at Imber Court.

However, Stevens also showed off his goalscoring prowess by notching a brilliant header against Brentford FC, with the striker falling backwards to meet the low cross before guiding the ball into the bottom corner of the Brentford net to give AFC Wimbledon a late consolation to make the score 5-2.

He came in as a relative unknown to many Wimbledon fans, with his most notable spell being at Forest Green Rovers in 2021/22, where he finished top scorer in League Two with 27 goals. That goalscoring instinct has been clear to all who have seen him perform, always making the right runs or movements in and around the box, but there is also a sense his rustiness from his long injury lay-off remains as he has squandered a fair few good chances.

The only other goalscoring striker this pre-season has been Josh Kelly, who has grabbed himself two goals and finally seems to have found his feet at Wimbledon.

The former Solihull Moors man arrived in January as an instant replacement for Ali-Hamadi, but never quite clicked and ended up only scoring twice before the season end.

However, throughout pre-season, he seems to have finally worked on his partnerships up top, knowing where to place himself to help receive any knockdowns or through balls.

And finally, there is Joe Pigott, who through the past three weeks of friendlies has not found the net once, but has slowly been finding his confidence again at a club that he loves, and loves him.

He has been getting into brilliant positions in and around the opposition's area, but crucially, has not discovered his scoring touch, with the best example of that being at Barnet, where from point-blank range, having found himself in a position where the ball bounced kindly for him, he fired straight at the keeper.

Away from goalscoring, though, he does look like a player who can offer something different. With Johnnie Jackson seemingly coaching his team to play the ball to Pigott's feet, the Dons have discovered that the former Portsmouth striker has a great passing range and loves to drop deep to receive the ball and start attacks, similar to a certain Harry Kane.

Why should Johnnie Jackson continue with Josh Kelly and Omar Bugiel

Having covered how each of Wimbledon's four strikers have fared over the course of pre-season, it is time to cover why the pairing of Kelly and Bugiel should be favoured over either or both of the new signings starting in their places.

And the simple answer is that both Kelly and Bugiel are the best that the Dons have got at the moment, even if both have not been firing recently.

While yes, all four strikers have been poor over the past two friendlies, both of which have been against National League opposition, Kelly and Bugiel do look a step above Pigott and Stevens.

Bugiel simply speaks for himself with his teamwork and talismanic presence within the team, while Kelly has finally learned how he can best operate in Jackson's system, and how he can finally begin to be a terror to League Two defenders, as shown in his goal against Charlton Athletic.

Understandably, it is a big call for Jackson to make, having likely spent a good amount of a wage budget on both Stevens and Pigott, but the two are just not quite good enough to be the starters against Colchester United.

It is evident both are still finding their feet in new surroundings, after both having tough periods in their careers over the past couple of seasons.

However, with their game-time slowly building up in the league over the next month or two, they could soon become challengers for that starting spot, and make the quartet the deadliest in League Two.