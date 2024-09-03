AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson made some bold calls over this summer, switching his primary tactic to involving wing-backs, and entrusting two current players with playing at right wing-back instead of recruiting.

So far, both calls have been proven right, with the Dons playing some fantastic football at times and looking so much better all round, and Jackson's choices for that right-wing back slot impressing.

The two players in question are Josh Neufville and Hus Biler, who, in their cameos so far this season, have looked top quality, with Biler looking very comfortable defending against Premier League opposition in the Carabao Cup victory over Ipswich Town, and Josh Neufville scoring his first of the season against Fleetwood Town at the weekend, and being a brilliant attacking threat across his appearances in the league.

However, the question going forward is, can Jackson keep both of his starring wing-backs happy with their playing time without disrupting the team rhythm too much as the Dons look to push forward and challenge for promotion.

Josh Neufville and Hus Biler will want to play as much as possible

As mentioned, both have started their seasons really well, with Neufville featuring in Wimbledon's opening four league games, helping them to three victories, and Biler has helped the club to keep a 100% record in all cup competitions so far.

Josh Neufville and Hus Biler 24/25 stats, as per Sofascore Player Name Appearances in all comps Goals Assists Clean Sheets Interceptions Per 90 Tackles Won Per 90 Josh Neufville 4 1 0 2 2.0 2.0 Hus Biler 2 0 0 1 1.5 2.5

However, with both players having only a year remaining on their contracts, understandably, both will want to play as much as possible in hopes of remaining at the club into next season, or potentially put themselves in the shop window.

Jackson is going to have a difficult time controlling that though, with the two players offering very different options down the right-hand side.

Neufville offers a better attacking option, with the former Luton Town player not afraid to make runs in behind, take players on and glide his way through opposition defences. He also, as was evident at the weekend, is not afraid to take a shot on, as he powered a thunderous strike into the Fleetwood net to score the only goal of the game in a 1-0 home victory for the Dons.

As well as his attacking prowess, though, he does also have a much calmer head on his shoulders. While his defensive abilities are not nearly as trained as Biler's, Neufville rarely dives into tackles, normally letting a defensive partner take care of that side of things, while he concentrates on ensuring no runners get beyond by utilising his lightning pace.

Biler, on the other hand, is a bit rawer than Neufville in an attacking sense, opting not to take on his man as often, instead playing crosses in from deep, which does suit the way Jackson has trained his strikers throughout pre-season.

Defensively, however, he is much more rash, with Wimbledon fans having become accustomed to seeing him make risky tackles quite often, with the more serious fouls often punished by a card.

Jackson will have to choose wisely to not disrupt rhythm and momentum

As is often said in football, managers should never change a winning team, and although it is only the early days of the season, Jackson is going to have to choose his team selections wisely in order to keep the winning feeling going, but not tire players out.

Naturally, there may be times when he has to chop and change between Biler and Neufville to potentially cover for injuries elsewhere, or for tactical reasons too. However, for the mean time, he is likely going to keep things the same.

While Biler did not feature in the squad at all over the weekend, it is more than likely that he will come into the fold to help bolster the options that Jackson can introduce from the bench. Neufville, on the other hand, does seem to be Jackson's first choice no matter what, with the Dons boss outlining his instructions for the 23-year-old after the victory over Fleetwood.

Speaking in his post-match interview with the club, he said, regarding Neufville: "He works so hard for the team. He’s always an outlet with his pace but he does the dirty work too.

"It was an excellent strike for him today and there’ll be more to come for him.

"I keep telling him to get in at that back post because there’s goals there."

Biler will have to be a sportsman about the situation and realise that all he can do is continue to perform well when given the chance, and not play himself out of contention by committing silly fouls, getting himself in trouble with referees, or taking a risk too far and spoiling Wimbledon's chances in any tight affairs in the future.

However, with a two-week break coming up for the Dons, thanks to international call-ups postponing their next fixture away to Tranmere Rovers, there is going to be plenty of opportunity for the academy prospect, who signed up for another year at the club over the summer, to impress Jackson and make it a real headache for Jackson when it comes to selecting his squad for Wimbledon's next fixture, the fiesty clash with a certain club from Milton Keynes.