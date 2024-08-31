Key Takeaways Paul Robinson was a standout signing for AFC Wimbledon in the 15/16 season, becoming a key player for the squad on their road to promotion.

AFC Wimbledon last tasted the sweet success of promotion back in 2016 and the squad that was formed to help produce this surprise was quite special.

Among characters such as Tom Elliot and Lyle Taylor in attack, the Dons managed to pick themselves up a defensive lynchpin in Paul Robinson.

The ex-Millwall and Portsmouth man joined the Dons in the twilight of his career, and yet, despite his age, he went on to become one of the club's best transfers that season – a calm and composed leader in a dressing room that did not expect to get anywhere near the success they did.

So, with the Dons now actively chasing promotion, it is up to the likes of Ryan Johnson, who not only forms part of a favoured defensive duo but has previously experienced promotion too, to step up and become a Robinson-like figure in the dressing room.

Paul Robinson was a memorable Dons signing from 2015

The summer prior to the 15/16 not only saw the aforementioned signings of Elliot and Taylor but also brought along fan favourites such as Jon Meades and Andy Barcham. However, despite the legendary efforts of all these players, Robinson's signing still stands proud as one of the most memorable from that period.

He joined the club for free, off the back of a single season at Portsmouth FC, who released him after 38 appearances in the 2014/15 season. Before that, he had established himself as a club legend at Millwall by making over 300 appearances for the South Bermondsey club.

Wimbledon boss at the time, Neal Ardley, was particularly happy with his signing, telling the press: "I am absolutely delighted to have signed him, He is a leader and has been a captain everywhere he has been. Having played with Paul, I know how good a player he is, and we are getting one of the best centre-backs in the league."

He would certainly go on to live up to that expectation, however, life at Wimbledon started off with a bit of a bump for Robinson. Partnered alongside Karleigh Osbourne for the opening game against Plymouth Argyle, the Dons would lose 2-0, and many fans who attended that home match that day felt it was the start of yet another mediocre season.

But, out of the mire, Robinson and the team seemed spurred on and would put together good runs of form split up by the odd loss or two. Robinson himself would notch his first goal for the club midway through the campaign and added two more before the season was out, showing that while he was a commander and an excellent defender in the backline, he had a knack for scoring and could be a threat offensively.

Paul Robinson AFC Wimbledon Stats, as per FotMob Season (Competition) Appearances Goals 2015/16 (League Two) 47 3 2016/17 (League One) 43 2 2017/18 (League One) 20 1

His performances for the side were typically stoic and won plenty of doubters over and once the playoffs began, Robinson became a different monster. While staying relatively quiet and letting the team handle themselves across the two-legged semi-finals of the League Two playoffs, once the Dons overcame Accrington Stanley, Robinson sat down with the club media and gave the club, fans and players alike, a quote which is still banded around today.

He said: "We’re not just here to take part - we’re here to take it over...”

Wimbledon lived up to the billing and beat Plymouth Argyle 2-0 at Wembley to secure promotion.

To add to the already brilliant memory he was leaving AFC Wimbledon fans with, Robinson would stick around for another season, this time helping the club maintain their League One status, and as put in his leaving post on X, formerly Twitter, back in 2018, "leave this Number 6 jersey in a better place,"

After some waiting, most fans would agree that the current no.6 is finally has picked up the mantle laid down by his predecessor.

AFC Wimbledon must hope for a similar impact from Ryan Johnson

Despite his greatness when talked about in Wimbledon circles, times have moved on and Robinson is far in the past with the entirety of that 15/16 squad, plus management, with all either retired or elsewhere, apart from Jake Reeves, who has since returned to the club.

However, that does not mean that Wimbledon cannot seek out a similar impact from a current player who, with his previous experience, can help guide the current squad on a successful path to promotion.

Like Robinson, who used his prior knowledge of playing and winning at Wembley in the play-offs with Millwall in 2010 to help the Dons in 2016, Johnson can use his experience in helping Stockport get out of the National League to boost Wimbledon's chances of promotion this season.

In that promotion season with the side from Greater Manchester, he made 21 appearances and scored three goals as Stockport won the National League title.

Since signing last year on a free from the Hatters, Johnson has become a firm favourite at the Dons. His no-nonsense defending style has won him many fans, as his tackles, headers, and all round defensive work have often left opponents in a heap on the floor, crying out for the referees' whistle, which rarely came.

As well as this, he has formed a formidable partnership in defence with another former Stockport man, Joe Lewis, proving himself to be an excellent team player and one that is committed to helping improve the squad, not just himself.

His appointment as vice-captain before the beginning of the season came as no surprise then, and left many fans hopeful that with his quiet yet commanding nature at the back, he would become a vital part of the team and figurehead in the dressing room for those needing support and help in the pressured atmosphere of a club chasing promotion.

While he has since caught some flack for a poor performance against Bromley, a return to form against Cheltenham Town last weekend, where he notched an assist and a clean sheet, has certainly helped his cause and made him, once again, a player that Wimbledon fans feel could be key to challenging at the right end of the table.

Time will be the real teller though, with the business end of the season still far off at this point. However, all signs point towards the shrewd piece of business from this current time in the shape of Johnson becoming a leader in the dressing room and on the pitch just like Robinson from a highly successful time in the Dons' past.