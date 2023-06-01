AFC Wimbledon are eyeing a move for Luton Town winger Josh Neufville ahead of the upcoming transfer window, according to a report from the South London Press.

It is understood that the Dons are interested in bolstering their attacking options by swooping for the 22-year-old.

Neufville is currently Premier League-bound as Luton managed to secure a return to the top-flight last weekend by defeating Coventry City in the play-off final.

The winger was not part of the match-day squad for this fixture, as he spent last season on loan at Sutton United.

How did AFC Wimbledon target Josh Neufville fare last season?

During his spell with Sutton, the winger clocked up 35 appearances in all competitions.

Neufville managed to find the back of the net on two occasions in League Two.

Unfortunately for the winger, he missed a chunk of action in the second-half of the campaign due to an ankle injury.

Neufville's temporary deal with Sutton officially expired yesterday.

As well as featuring for Sutton, Neufville has previously been loaned out by the Hatters to Solihull Moors, Woking and Yeovil Town (on two separate occasions).

Only utilised on four occasions by Luton at senior level, the winger has yet to make a league appearance for the club.

With the Hatters preparing for life in the Premier League, Neufville is likely to fall further down the pecking order as his side will need to strengthen in the transfer window in order to boost their chances of achieving a relative amount of success at the highest level.

Would Neufville be a good addition to Wimbledon's squad?

While Wimbledon will need to add some fresh faces to their squad this summer having recently opted to part ways with seven players, they may find it beneficial to avoid stepping up a pursuit for Neufville.

Although Neufville would add some versatility to the Dons' squad due to his ability to play in a number of different attacking roles, he failed to make a major impact in League Two last season.

A failure to maintain his consistency resulted in the winger recording an underwhelming average WhoScored match rating of 6.45 in the fourth tier.

Unless Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson believes that Neufville will be able to improve considerably as a player in the coming years, he ought to switch his attention to other targets.

By recruiting well this summer, the Dons could potentially go on to make a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign.