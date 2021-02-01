AFC Wimbledon ‘considering’ appointment of talented female coach as new manager

AFC Wimbledon may be about to make a game-changing move by appointing a female manager for their first-team, according to The Express, which would be a first in the men’s game in England.

And the woman in question is Emma Hayes, who has been the head coach of Chelsea Women since 2012.

The Wombles parted company with Glyn Hodges this past weekend after a over year in charge, with the club on a poor run of form having not won in their last 11 league outings.

A change of approach is clearly needed, and the Dons could be set to give Hayes her big break in the male side of the sport.

Hayes crafted herself at several clubs in America and also as assistant to Arsenal Ladies before getting the Chelsea gig nine years ago, and she’s led the Blues to three Women’s Super League titles in that time.

She has led the team on a 33-game unbeaten run in the league and is unsurprisingly gaining admirers, and she will be well-known to the Dons board as her Chelsea side play at Wimbledon’s former home – Kingsmeadow.

According to the Express though, there’s a lot of experienced competition also on Wimbledon’s managerial shortlist.

Ian Holloway, Neil Harris, Derek Adams and Joey Barton are all reportedly in the frame but Hayes would be the most unpredictable appointment of them all – but an exciting one for English football.

The Verdict

It would be literally a game-changing move if Wimbledon were to appoint Hayes.

There hasn’t been a female manager of a senior professional English club – you have to travel down to the 11th tier of English football at Peckham Town in Kent to find Mary Phillip, who has broken down boundaries to be in charge there.

But Hayes making the jump into the Football League would be bigger fish being fried, and there is absolutely no reason as to why she couldn’t be a success.