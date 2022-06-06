AFC Wimbledon close in on move for 33-year-old most recently at Championship club

AFC Wimbledon are set to sign Alex Pearce after his release from Millwall according to the South London Press.

The 33-year-old centre back has gained a lot of experience in the Championship, and even some in the Premier League, in years gone by, and would be expected to slot in at the heart of defence for the Dons in League Two next season.

Pearce only managed three league starts for the Lions in 2021/22 but was a regular in the past, and despite moving beyond the peak years of his career, it is a surprise to see him drop to the fourth tier rather than the third this summer.

Pearce would be the first signing of the Johnnie Jackson era at Plough Lane and would likely slot in at the heart of a back three, where he will have got used to playing under Gary Rowett in the last few seasons.

Given the awful run Wimbledon suffered in the second half of 2021/22, without a league win since December, something of a transition season into the fourth tier would be acceptable next term.

That said, signing Pearce demonstrates the ambition in place at the club, when the 33-year-old may well have walked into a League One club as a valued first team player heading into next season.

The Verdict

Quiz: The big AFC Wimbledon striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Dons fan

1 of 25 WHAT NUMBER DID SAM COSGROVE WEAR THIS SEASON? 9 19 11 17

The 33-year-old has regressed in recent years, seeing him play with less regularity for the Lions, but his footballing intelligence and leadership qualities are still very present.

It is important to strike the right balance between experience and youth to achieve success in the EFL, the Dons have looked to recruit younger players with higher sell-on values in the recent past and could do in this window, however the presence of someone like Alex Pearce to help bring through the next generation of first team players at Plough Lane cannot be underestimated.

With strong voices in the dressing room like Pearce, Lee Brown and Alex Woodyard, Wimbledon stand a far greater chance of bouncing back to League One at the first time of asking.