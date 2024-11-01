This weekend, AFC Wimbledon make the trip up the M1 to take on rivals MK Dons, exactly 11 years and 11 months to the day since the pair first met in a competitive match.

The history between the pair is well-known and documented, and yet, despite the head start given to MK in terms of league position and financial backing, one record has never been set.

That record is that neither side has won three times in a row against the other. However, with recent form in mind, that could all be set to change over the upcoming weekend.

AFC Wimbledon vs MK Dons Records Club Biggest Win Most Consecutive Wins Longest Unbeaten Run Head-to-Head Wins AFC Wimbledon 3-0 (H) September 2024 2 2 matches 4 MK Dons 3-1 (H) January 2024 2 9 matches (6W, 3D) 8

AFC Wimbledon, MK Dons game offers chance of history-making

The pair meet in the FA Cup first round

Yes, even though MK inherited Wimbledon FC's league position, had plenty of time to form a talented team and footballing setup and, overall, had much more money than AFC Wimbledon could dream of, they have not managed to set this record.

For the longest time, it seemed as though they would. By the time Wimbledon had reached League Two and become established in the Football League once again, MK were knocking on the door of The Championship, and recording consistently good finishes in the third tier of English football.

And it was during this time that MK did record their longest unbeaten run against the Dons, going nine games undefeated with six wins and three draws, with teams containing players such as Will Grigg, Dele Alli, Patrick Bamford and Kieran Agard. However, a winning run was never put together, with stalemates often putting a stop to momentum.

A winning run is what AFC Wimbledon are currently on though, with the Dons winning the last two games with a combined scoreline of four goals to nil, something fans, staff and players alike could have only dreamed of almost 12 years ago.

The run started off with a dramatic last-second win against MK, courtesy of Ronan Curtis, back in March, and following a strong start to the season, Wimbledon would go on to pump three goals into Milton Keynes' net in September, leaving us where we currently are with the two sides.

It would feel like a real smash-and-grab by the Dons, as with the patchy away form that the side are currently experiencing, there is no guarantee a change up in competition will mean a different approach taken by manager Johnnie Jackson and the rest of his coaching staff.

But with the chance to avenge club legends and potentially set a new precedent to take into the next ten years, this could be an away game where the Dons finally show up and perform well.

FA Cup tie gives perfect chance for revenge

A meeting between the Dons and MK in the FA Cup is rare

What this weekend's game does give too, apart from a bitter and tense match-up, and the chance of making history, is a game where revenge will be central to everything, especially from a Wimbledon perspective.

This specific first round tie will be the first time the pair have met in this competition since the first ever meeting between the two sides, and on that occasion, it was the side from Milton Keynes that left with the bragging rights. However, with a chance of progressing into the next round too, this Sunday's offering of the match-up does give Wimbledon an extra boost to enact revenge.

The Dons do not have the best of records against MK in cup competitions, only beating their rivals in the EFL Trophy, which occurred nearly ten years ago. But given the goalscoring freedom that Wimbledon have shown already this season, it cannot be argued that this weekend's game could very much change the flow and set a new precedent.

There could be a new highest scoring game between the two, or Wimbledon could even better their current biggest winning margin, which was only achieved this season when beating MK 3-0 at Plough Lane.

What there is expected to be though, is plenty of fireworks. This was a fixture that, 11 years ago, saw a small pitch invasion thanks to an equaliser, and if there are any further and bigger dramatics, then there could be such scenes once again. Add to this the likelihood of some rough and tumble from a few players of a Wimbledon persuasion, getting revenge for the injuries caused last time out to key members of the squad, and it does seem as though this tie could have all the makings of a match that really will go down in history.

However, while it is easy to get carried away with plenty of excitement and hope, for some this weekend, it'll be a match they would rather not happen at all. One they do not wish to see in any history books or websites any time soon, despite the many positive records that could be set to cause MK further embarrassment this season.

For them, a glut of goals and a record of three wins on the spin wouldn't even be icing on the cake.

That record is now in reach and plenty of eyes will be on the fixture this coming FA Cup weekend.