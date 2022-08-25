AFC Wimbledon boss believes points aren’t reflective of solid start

AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson believes his side should have more points on the board despite still being satisfied with his team’s performance so far.

Wimbledon sit tenth in the League Two table after picking up eight points from their opening five matches. The Dons’ latest win came against Crawley Town where they came out 2-0 victors, giving them their second win of the campaign leaving them with two wins, two draws and only one defeat to open up their campaign.

In an interview summarised on London News Online, Jackson spoke to the press about their start to the season: “Every game that we haven’t won I’ve felt like we could’ve got more from. We end up drawing the Doncaster game and we should have been out of sight in that one. We played really well for 87 minutes.”

Jackson also spoke on the Dons’ heavy defeat to Mansfield that he believes without the controversy in the game, his team could’ve come away with more: “I look at that and even the Mansfield game, we get a red card which gets rescinded and we had to play 50 minutes with 10 men. We were well in that game too.”

Overall Jackson believes it is a good start to the season with some decent performances in what can be seen to be some tough fixtures: “We’ve had two good wins with a decent point on the road. I think we’re in good nick.”

The Verdict

Johnnie Jackson is evidently happy with his side’s start to the season. However there is clearly more to be desired.

With some difficult games coming up against high flying Barrow and Leyton Orient, it will be a good test to see if Jackson’s side can be true promotion contenders.

The start has still shown great promise for the Dons and despite losing key players such as Jack Rudoni, they still look like a force to be reckoned with going into this season.

The Dons will look to continue their solid start to their League 2 campaign against Barrow on Saturday.