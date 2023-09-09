Highlights Current AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson takes fifth place on our list.

Terry Brown, who won three promotions in four years, is just above him in fourth.

Nicky English, though in charge for just three months, tops our rankings.

AFC Wimbledon may only be 21 years into their existence, but are already into their second decade as an EFL club.

Founded in 2002 by former supporters of Wimbledon FC, the new club were initially placed in the Combined Counties League Premier Division – the ninth tier on the English football pyramid.

But nine years and five promotions later, the Dons had completed a meteoric rise into the EFL.

With plenty of success achieved already, we ask: Who has been the most successful manager during AFC Wimbledon's brief but remarkable history?

Read on as we answer by ranking the win percentages of all nine managers of the Dons – according to Soccerbase – as of the end of last season.

Note: All managers on the list must have overseen a minimum of 20 games in charge.

9 Mark Robinson – 25.7%

Robinson joined AFC Wimbledon in 2004 and served in several roles as the club's academy manager, head of coaching, lead professional phase coach, loans manager and youth team manager.

He was then named interim manager of the first team following Glyn Hodges' departure in January 2021, landing the job on a permanent basis the following month.

The Dons had been in danger of relegation from League One, but a four-match winning streak – and one defeat in eight games – saw Robinson steer the club to safety.

However, after a string of injuries to key players and the sale of top scorer Ollie Palmer the following season, a 20-game winless run eventually cost Robinson his job, having won 18 of his 70 matches in charge.

8 Glyn Hodges – 29%

Robinson's predecessor, Hodges, spent nine years at Wimbledon FC as a player, and had been Wally Downes' assistant before he was named temporary boss in September 2019.

That appointment was made permanent the following month, though the Dons narrowly survived relegation to League Two during the curtailed 2019-20 season.

Their fortunes did not improve the following year under Hodges, who won 18 out of 62 games, and he departed Plough Lane that January after the club embarked on an 11-match winless streak, losing nine of those.

7 Wally Downes – 31.9%

The Dons were locked in a League One relegation battle when Downes, who had spent nine years at Wimbledon FC as a player, replaced Neal Ardley in December 2018.

Though the club spent the majority of the campaign in the bottom four, the former midfielder oversaw a timely seven-game unbeaten streak that secured their survival on the final day.

However, there was to be no happy ending for Downes, who won 15 of his 47 games in the dugout, as he was suspended and subsequently parted company with the Dons after admitting to betting offences.

6 Neal Ardley – 32.5%

Ardley, who won 106 of his 326 games at the helm, came through the youth ranks at Wimbledon FC, before making well over 200 appearances for the club between 1991 and 2002.

A decade on, the former midfielder became AFC Wimbledon's head coach and secured League Two survival with victory over Fleetwood Town on the final day of the 2012-13 season.

The Dons gradually improved under Ardley before they achieved promotion to League One three years later, beating Plymouth Argyle 2-0 in the play-off final.

He would subsequently consolidate their third-tier status, but a run of 10 defeats in 12 games saw him depart by mutual agreement in November 2018.

5 Johnnie Jackson – 38.9%

Former Charlton Athletic boss Jackson took over the reins at Plough Lane in May 2022, with the club having just been relegated to League Two.

He oversaw a 10-game unbeaten streak from mid-October through to the end of the calendar year.

However, a run of just one win from their final 19 matches saw Wimbledon flirt dangerously with the prospect of relegation from the EFL.

At the end of last season, in which the Dons finished just five points above the bottom two in 20th place, Jackson had won 21 of his 54 games in charge.

4 Terry Brown – 47.4%

AFC Wimbledon were plying their trade in the Isthmian League Premier Division when Brown took charge in May 2007.

The former Aldershot boss hit the ground running at Kingsmeadow – overseeing back-to-back promotions to the Conference National after winning the Isthmian League Premier Division play-offs and Conference South title.

Brown then oversaw the Dons' transition into a full-time club and a third promotion in four years followed in 2011, when victory over Luton Town on penalties in the Conference National play-off final helped them climb into League Two.

He would subsequently consolidate their EFL status the following season, but a run of five defeats in six games led to his sacking in September 2012.

The most decorated manager in the club's short history, Brown won 126 of his 266 matches at the helm.

3 Dave Anderson – 58.7%

Fittingly, third place in our countdown goes to the man who became AFC Wimbledon's third different manager in May 2004.

Anderson won the double in his first season at the helm, guiding the Dons to the Isthmian League First Division title as well as the Surrey Senior Cup.

But the Northern Irishman can count himself unfortunate not to have added further promotions to his CV.

Indeed, AFC Wimbledon were beaten in the Isthmian League Premier Division play-off semi-finals in each of the next two seasons by Fisher Athletic and Bromley respectively.

Anderson stepped down after the latter, having overseen 167 matches from the dugout – winning 98 of those.

2 Terry Eames – 84.2%

Just missing out on top spot is the man who was named AFC Wimbledon's first ever manager in 2002.

Eames had represented Wimbledon FC in the EFL as a player between 1977 and 1980, and steered the new club to third place and a whopping 111 points during their maiden season in the Combined Counties League Premier Division.

The Dons were well on course to gain promotion the following season when Eames, who won 69 of his 82 matches at the helm, was dismissed for disciplinary reasons that February.

1 Nicky English – 90.5%

Although he oversaw just 21 matches – 19 of which were victories – before handing over to Anderson, English did enough to achieve the highest win rate of any AFC Wimbledon manager in their history.

Initially Eames' assistant, he made the seamless transition into the top job with the club protecting an unbeaten record that season.

English successfully managed to preserve that as the club were promoted to the Isthmian League Division One as champions with 42 wins and four draws from their 46 matches, as well as a staggering 130 points.