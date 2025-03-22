AFC Wimbledon blew a two-goal lead in the final minutes against Barrow, which included a stoppage-time equaliser which dealt them a huge blow in their promotion push.

The Dons were in control of the first half, with Alistar Smith and Marcus Browne both having good chances to break the deadlock. Barrow were happy to sit in and soak up the pressure, whilst looking threatening on the counter-attack. Neither side could find the net in the opening 45 minutes, ending the first half as they started.

Browne gave his side the lead just as the clock struck an hour played. The former Middlesbrough man dashed in behind the Barrow defence from a long-ball forward and slammed past Paul Farman. Matty Stevens doubled Wimbledon's advantage with five minutes to play, before Dean Campbell pulled one back minutes later to set up a nervy ending.

The dramatic ending would come, as Connor Mahoney smashed home an equaliser in the 96th minute to earn his team a point and send the away end into raptures.

AFC Wimbledon 2 - 2 Barrow

It was a fairly even opening to the game, as both sides looked to establish an early advantage. A slip from Dons captain, Jake Reeves, allowed the visitors to break quickly, but the danger was eventually dealt with after Wimbledon conceded a corner from the attack.

Just after the quarter-hour mark, Wimbledon had a good chance to take the lead, having gained a foothold in the game. A deep cross found towering midfielder Smith in the box, who headed goalward from roughly eight-yards out. Farman was quick to launch into the air and gather the effort.

Browne then almost stunned the home crowd with a thunderous strike. The winger volleyed a bouncing ball towards goal from outside the box and had Farman scrambling, but the shot took a deflection on its way through, which took it wide of the post.

Barrow were still in the game though, and a neat counter-attack saw them threaten their promotion-chasing opponents. Sam Foley found Tyler Smith on the left-hand side of the Dons' box, but the number nine fired over from a tight angle.

The game quietened down in the last 15 minutes of the first half, with a rather comical scramble for Wimbledon in the Barrow box being the highlight. After two additional minutes, Ruebyn Ricardo brought the first half to a close.

Dons were the better of the two teams, having plenty of control when it came to the tempo of the game. However, their opponents were certainly still in the game, looking very dangerous on the counter.

The second half could've got off to a disastrous start for the home team, as Owen Goodman's long kick fell straight to Ben Whitfield halfway inside the Wimbledon half. Fortunately for the Crystal Palace loanee, the speculative effort sailed well wide.

The Bluebirds then had their best chance of the match through Whitfield again. A deep cross from Jackson flashed across goal and was begging to be tapped him. The arriving attacker got there in time, but somehow put his shot wide from merely yards out.

On the hour mark, Wimbledon took the lead, which came slightly against the run of play. Kyle Cameron was knocked to the floor in a clash with Stevens, which allowed Browne to get in behind the Barrow defence and slam a shot past Farman at his near post. The visitors were convinced there was a foul in the build-up, but Ricardo said no.

As the final ten minutes approached, the tension inside the stadium ramped up with the hosts within touching distance of another big three points in their promotion quest. There was still plenty of work to do, as the goal had kicked Barrow back into life.

Following a flurry of substitutions, the home crowd were in raptures once again as star striker Stevens put the game to bed with a sumptuous finish. Neufville's run down the right flank was rewarded, as he cut the ball back for the prolific forward to fire home.

The two-goal buffer didn't last long though, as Barrow pulled one back three minutes later through substitute Campbell. Dons completely switched off in the middle of the park, allowing the number four to run from deep and fire a powerful shot past Goodman.

It would be late drama at Plough Lane, and heartache for the promotion-chasing side. Another substitute got on the scoresheet to earn his side a point. After a well-worked move down the left flank, the ball was rolled across goal as Mahoney arrived. The midfielder's eyes lit up as he drilled his shot home to send the 389 away fans into bedlam.

Ricardo brought the game to an end, dealing Wimbledon a hammer blow in their promotion hopes. The Dons let a two-goal lead slip at home within ten minutes, leaving Plough Lane stunned. The Dons stay third, level on points with Port Vale but having played one more game, whilst Barrow also remain where they started in 17th.

AFC Wimbledon player ratings

O. Goodman - 6

S. Hutchinson - 6 (I. Ogundere 80'(6))

J. Lewis - 8

R. Johnson - 7

J. Neufville - 7

J. Tilley - 6 (J. Furlong 80'(6))

A. Smith - 7

J. Reeves - 6

C. Maycock - 6

M. Browne - 7 (J. Kelly 80'(6))

M. Stevens - 7

Unused substitutes - L. Ward, O. Foyo, R. Harbottle, A. Sasu

Barrow player ratings

P. Farman - 6

S. Foley - 6

N. Canavan - 6

K. Cameron - 5

B. Jackson - 6

A. Newby - 6

K. Spence - 6 (C. Mahoney 80'(7))

R. Gotts - 6 (I. Fletcher 80'(6))

B. Whitfield - 6 (D. Campbell 64'(7))

T. Smith - 6 (N. Acquah 80'(7))

A. Pressley - 7

Unused substitutes - W. Stanway, J. Tiensia

Match attendance

There were supporters 8657 at Plough Lane on Saturday afternoon, including 389 from Barrow. The second-biggest crowd of the season thus far.

*Reaction from both managers to follow