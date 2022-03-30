AFC Wimbledon appoint 58-year-old as new manager

AFC Wimbledon have appointed Mark Bowen as the club’s new first-team manager as the successor to Mark Robinson.

The 58-year-old was previously in charge of Championship side Reading and replaces Robinson, who was sacked on Monday after overseeing a long winless run in League One which spanned 20 matches going back to December

Bowen, a former Wales international footballer with 41 caps and long-term assistant to Mark Hughes, will immediately step into the role after Dons defender Darius Charles was initially handed the interim job.

You can call yourself a loyal AFC Wimbledon fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 True or False - Mark Robinson is AFC Wimbledon manager True False

Having initially been appointed as a technical consultant at the Royals in 2019, he was made the sporting director later in the year and was then promoted to first-team manager following Jose Gomes’ departure.

After saving the Berkshire club from Championship relegation and achieving a 14th placed finish in 2019-20, Bowen was replaced by Veljko Paunovic in August 2020 and has not had a job since, but he has been brought in to try and rescue the Dons’ season as they edge closer to the drop to League Two.

The Verdict

Despite having a lot of experience as an assistant, Bowen is still relatively inexperienced when it comes to taking charge of a senior team.

He did nearly have one whole season at Reading, where he had a 35 per cent win record – which was respectable enough and his efforts ended up saving the club from relegation.

It’ll be a different task going into Plough Lane though, with Wimbledon being in freefall for the last three months of action.

There are some talented young players at the club though and Bowen could very well get the best out of them – and he needs to or else the Dons will spend next season in the fourth tier.