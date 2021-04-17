AFC Wimbledon 4-1 Swindon Town: FLW reports as the Dons go on a goal rampage

Goals from Will Nightingale and Ayoub Assal sandwiched between a brace for Joe Pigott saw AFC Wimbledon emphatically see off a poor Swindon Town side 4-1 at Plough Lane.

There was one change for the Dons from the team which saw off Ipswich Town 3-0 on Tuesday, with Ben Heneghan coming in for Paul Kalambayi after finishing his suspension to partner Nightingale at centre back.

Whilst for the Robins, there was three changes to the side which lost out to Rochdale 2-1, with Tyler Smith, Jordan Lyden and Tom Broadbent coming in for Christopher Missilou, Taylor Curran and Hallam Hope.

There was a chance within the first 30 seconds for Swindon, with Scott Twine seeing hit shot deflected out for a corner as they looked to start strongly.

Then came an absolute scramble in the Dons penalty area as an initial shot from Jack Payne was saved well by Nik Tzanev before a rebounding header looped onto the crossbar before falling into the keeper’s grasp as Wimbledon were given a huge let off.

A first chance of the afternoon then came and went for the home side, with Luke O’Neill’s long-range free kick forcing Lee Camp into a good save down to his left.

The Dons continued to drive forward, with Pigott being the next to be denied as he saw a close range shot turned away by Camp after a great run and cross by Nesta Guinness-Walker.

And it was the home side who took the lead soon after as Jack Rudoni was brought down in the penalty area, with Pigott sending Camp the wrong way from the resulting spot kick.

Wimbledon were brimming with confidence and soon doubled their lead as Nightingale was left unmarked at a free kick which was delivered to the back post and the centre back emphatically headed home for his second goal in two games.

A third goal felt close and the hosts very nearly got it as Pigott struck the crossbar with a superb free kick from distance which had Camp beaten all ends up.

Assal was then the next Wimbledon player to hit the woodwork after taking it round the keeper, with the youngster appearing to have been pushed off balance as he took the chance on.

A powerful effort then came in from Twine as Swindon were afforded a rare chance, with Tzanev parrying it into the path of Garrick who saw his header tipped over well by the young Wimbledon keeper.

It was then 3-0 as a hopeful effort from Ollie Palmer was deflected into the path of Assal who tapped home for the easiest of goals with Camp stranded.

The Dons headed in at the break with a brilliant lead after really taking the game to their opponents, with some of the attacking football on show being a joy to watch.

Moving into the second half and the home side continued to lead their assault on the Swindon goal.

First, three chances came and went in quick succession for the Dons as Palmer, Pigott and Assal went close, with the latter hitting the bar once again.

However Wimbledon weren’t to be denied again, as Pigott plundered his second goal of the afternoon as he tapped home from a simple cut back in the penalty area for 4-0.

There was then another chance for the home side as Palmer saw his low shot saved by Camp as the Dons really started to enjoy themselves.

Swindon did then get one back as Tyler Smith swept home from close range after Twine’s initial effort came back off the crossbar, with the latter once again impressing despite his team’s shortfalls.

In the end though Wimbledon saw off their opponents in comfortable fashion as they not only moved five points clear of the relegation zone, but also inflicted yet another damaging defeat on a Swindon side who looked devoid of ideas and confidence as they sunk further into the mire at the hands of their rivals.

FULL TIME: AFC Wimbledon 4-1 Swindon Town