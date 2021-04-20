AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Oxford United: FLW reports as a two-minute turnaround wins it for the Dons

Goals from Joe Pigott and Alex Woodyard in the space of two minutes secured a superb turnaround victory for Wimbledon at Plough Lane over a play-off chasing Oxford United after Josh Ruffels had given the away side the lead.

There was one change for the Dons as Cheye Alexander came in at right back for Luke O’Neill, with the home side looking for their fourth win in a row.

Whilst for Oxford there was also one change as Mark Sykes came in for Anthony Forde in midfield, with the U’s also looking to build on their recent string form.

There was an early chance for the visitors as a powerful strike came in from James Henry which was well saved by Nik Tzanev at his near post.

Wimbledon pressed well from the front in the opening stages, which forced Oxford to go long on several occasions in the opening 25 minutes of the contest.

A great strike from George Dobson then came in for the home side, with Jack Stevens making a brilliant save down to his right to deny him.

In the end it was a first half of few chances, with both sides battling to gain control of the game tactically.

There was an early effort on goal from Alexander as the Dons looked to impose themselves on the match, with the full back’s effort proving easy for Stevens to deal with.

It was Oxford who took the lead however as a low shot from Ruffels found the bottom corner through a crowd of bodies, with Tzanev catching sight of the ball late.

A great effort then came in from Oxford’s Cameron Brannagan, who spotted Tzanev off his line from a quick free kick, but the keeper was alert enough to touch the ball over his crossbar.

There was then drama of the greatest form as a red card for Oxford and a penalty to Wimbledon came from a basic corner delivery, with Henry receiving his marching orders for a deliberate hand ball.

Pigott then stuck the ball away from the spot, sending Stevens the wrong way in the process.

And the home side had the lead barely two minutes later as Woodyard finished powerfully from the edge of the area with Oxford looking shell shocked.

Wimbledon’s tails were up and they pressed hard for a third with a shot coming in from Pigott after George Dobson won the ball back brilliantly in the Oxford half but the resulting effort was just over the bar.

Oxford adopted more of a short passing game in an attempt to get themselves level but they found two walls of yellow and blue in their way as Wimbledon defended resolutely and continually looked to counter attack through the pace of substitute Ryan Longman.

In the end the home side held out for yet another victory as they made it four wins in a row to take another giant step closer to securing their safety in League One for yet another season, whilst for the visitors it was back to the drawing board as their play-off hopes took a dent on the road.

FULL TIME: AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Oxford United