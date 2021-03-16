AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Wigan Athletic: FLW reports as relegation candidates battle to a draw

AFC Wimbledon and Wigan Athletic played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Plough Lane as the two sides came out with a share of the spoils in what was a hard fought clash between two of League One’s struggling clubs.

There was two changes to the Wimbledon side which drew 0-0 away at Bristol Rovers with Ryan Longman and Ollie Palmer coming in for Shane McLoughlin and Alex Woodyard with the latter dropping to the bench as Mark Robinson went with an attacking starting eleven on home turf in a 4-4-2 formation.

Whilst there was one change for Wigan as Leam Richardson handed a start to the returning Scott Wootton who was an absentee during his side’s last game against his parent club Plymouth Argyle.

It was the hosts who started on the front foot with Joe Pigott firing in a great effort that just flew wide of the upright, with Jamie Jones in the Wigan goal sure to have been relieved.

The Latics looked threatening on the counter in the opening 25 minutes with Wimbledon’s full backs being caught out of position at times, thus offering a lot of open space for the likes of Gavin Massey and Viv Solomon-Otabor to operate in.

There was then a good run and shot from Longman for the Dons after the Brighton and Hove Albion loanee drove in from the right hand side onto his weaker left foot.

A large part of the final quarter of the half was scrappy in terms of quality, with both sides seeking to gain a foothold in midfield.

Moving into the second period and there was a good early save from Nik Tzanev as a Wigan freekick almost snuck in at the near post.

There was then great combination play up the other from Wimbledon as an intricate passing move ended with Longman striking a shot wide.

The Latics then snatched the lead against the run of play as Jamie Proctor smashed home from close range after a cross wasn’t dealt with by the Dons backline.

This visibly rocked the home side, with Wigan beginning to look more comfortable and in turn confident when in possession of the ball as they began their attempts to see out what would be a huge three points for Richardson’s men.

However they were to be denied in brilliant fashion as Wimbledon then levelled out of almost nothing as Longman charged down the right before picking out the onrushing George Dobson who headed emphatically past Jones.

There was then a massive chance for a winner late on for the home side as yet another delivery from the right rained in, with neither Palmer nor substitute Paul Osew being able to get the vital touch on the cross that it deserved at the back post.

A flurry of attacks then came from both sides in the closing minutes as they desperately pushed for what would’ve been an important winner, however in the end the points were shared as both sides ended the evening with a result that neither wanted at the start of play.

FULL TIME: AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Wigan Athletic