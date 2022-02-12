AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Sunderland: FLW reports as spoils are shared at Plough Lane

A goal apiece in the first-half saw AFC Wimbledon and Sunderland earn a point each at Plough Lane in their Sky Bet League One fixture on Saturday afternoon.

It was Wimbledon who took the lead, thanks to a penalty from Luke McCormick.

Some Dons pressure saw a ball turned back in towards the six-yard box from the left-hand side of the goal but Callum Doyle’s arm was in the way, and handball was duly given – much to the fury of the onlooking Sunderland fans in the away end.

No such hot-headedness from McCormick, though, who rolled home from 12 yards.

This was perhaps the first real clear chance there’d been in the opening 20 minutes at Plough Lane, but the half opened up from here.

The Dons were next to go close again, too, with Sam Cosgrove’s looping effort clawed away by Anthony Patterson, before Ben Heneghan could only spoon over the rebound from a matter of yards away.

Indeed, the home side were enjoying decent pressure here but could not get a much-needed second, with McCormick testing Patterson from the right with a cross-cum-shot.

As for Sunderland, Alex Pritchard was perhaps their brightest player in the first-half and, suitably, he restored parity.

Driving at the heart of the Wimbledon defence, he won a free-kick just outside the D and, moments later, whipped it home with Nik Tzanev in the home net having no chance of saving it.

Level it was at the break, then, and the close-fought nature of this clash continued in the second half.

Sunderland had an early chance to take the lead after the break with Pritchard playing Ross Stewart in but the striker couldn’t get the ball out of his feet quickly enough, and Paul Osew did well to recover and force the ball behind for a corner.

The game, though, became tight as we got towards its conclusion with the Dons looking threatening most through Ayoub Assal and Sunderland bringing on Jermain Defoe much to the delight of the 1200 away fans who’d come down from Wearside.

Neither, nor anyone else, though, could find a breakthrough in the closing minutes with Bailey Wright’s late header from a corner whistling over the crossbar for Sunderland.

There was, though, time for one final flashpoint involving the two goal-scorers. A late challenge from McCormick on Pritchard earned him a second yellow, and he’d head down the tunnel minutes earlier than the remaining 21 men on the pitch.

1-1 it stayed, and about right it was too on the day.