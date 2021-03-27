AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Northampton Town: FLW reports as Tzanev emerges as the hero

AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper Nik Tzanev was the hero at Plough Lane on Saturday as he saved a last gasp penalty to deny Northampton Town a share of the spoils, with the Dons earning a narrow 1-0 win on home turf.

Mark Robinson made one change to the side which earned a credible draw at home to Charlton Athletic last week, with Jack Rudoni coming in for Ayoub Assal in the number 10 position behind Ryan Longman and Joe Pigott.

Meanwhile Jon Brady kept faith with the same Cobblers eleven who beat Oxford United in midweek at Sixfields as they sought to extend their lead over the relegation zone.

It was a patient start to the game from both sides in the first 15 minutes with there being very few chances. Cheye Alexander did however get into some great positions on the left with the Dons looking to find on several occasions.

The first chance of the contest game and went without much incident as Will Nightingale headed just wide following a short corner routine from Wimbledon as the looked to hit the front.

There was then an even bigger chance for the hosts as Ryan Longman seized on a back pass but Jonathan Mitchell was out quickly to smother the striker as he attempted to slot home.

It was a tame first period in the end, with both sides appearing keen to keep things cagey through fear of gifting the other an opportunity.

Moving into the second half and it was more of the same for large periods.

Both sides continued to cancel each other out, with both choosing to be more conservative in possession rather than pushing for what would be a huge win.

Then came the action that this game had been crying out for as the Dons found the breakthrough they arguably deserved as Joe Pigott fired home from inside the penalty area after a delivery wasn’t dealt with by the Cobblers backline.

The final few minutes were set up to be nervy and encapsulating and it did not disappoint as Northampton were handed a penalty in the final minute of stoppage time.

Those of a Wimbledon persuasion had their head in their hands, this was a massive moment in their season.

However Sam Hoskins stepped up for the away side and saw his spot kick tipped away brilliantly by Tzanev in what proved to be the last action of the match as the Dons marched away with the three points in the most dramatic of circumstances as the fight for survival continues.

FULL TIME: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Northampton Town