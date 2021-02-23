AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Gillingham: FLW reports as a Rudoni stunner seals three points

AFC Wimbledon edged a close contest against Gillingham at Plough Lane on Tuesday night as a screamer from Jack Rudoni stole all three points at the death for the Dons.

There was one change for the hosts as Ben Heneghan came in for Luke O’Neill, with Darnell Johnson moving out into the right back slot as a result.

Meanwhile there was three changes for the visitors with Robbie McKenzie, Vadaine Oliver and Thomas O’Connor coming in for Callum Slattery, Jordan Graham and Alex MacDonald as Steve Evans rang the changes.

This meant that the Dons lined up in their now familiar 4-2-3-1 system whilst the Gills switched to a two up front as John Akinde and Oliver led the attack on a chilly night in South London.

Wimbledon started largely on the front foot with Ethan Chislett and Rudoni showing good touches in the first quarter as they probed for an opening.

And Chislett was involved heavily in the game’s first real opening as he fired over from inside the six-yard box when it appeared easier to score in what was a largely positive start from the home side.

Ryan Longman was then so close to putting the Dons ahead on the stroke of half time but his low strike was well saved by Jack Bonham after he won the ball high up in the final third.

Gillingham had the first chance of the second half as Graham hit a low effort from inside the penalty area that was well saved down to his left by Sam Walker in the Wimbledon goal.

There was then another chance for the visitors as the half progressed as Wimbledon failed to deal with a delivery into the box, with the resulting header just wide of the upright.

Then came the moment of quality that this game was dying out for as Rudoni cut onto his favoured left foot with time ticking away and found the top corner with a powerful strike that only a player of his talents could muster.

With that Wimbledon earnt a vital three points and strengthened their survival hopes, whilst Gillingham’s recent momentum was stunted as the Dons saw out the win.

FULL TIME: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Gillingham