AFC Wimbledon 0-3 Hull City: FLW reports as Magennis, Burke and Wilks seal the win

Hull City ran out as comprehensive 3-0 winners on Saturday at Plough Lane as they saw off the challenge of AFC Wimbledon with ease to get their promotion bid back on track.

Mark Robinson stuck with the same starting eleven and bench which saw off the challenge of Gillingham on Tuesday night, with match winner Jack Rudoni seeking to make a similar impact once more.

Whilst Grant McCann rang the changes for Hull City with Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones and Josh Magennis coming in for Daniel Crowley, Gavin Whyte and Josh Emmanuel as the Tigers looked to bounce back from their home defeat to Ipswich Town.

There were a few early opportunities for both sides as Mallik Wilks tested Sam Walker with a daisy cutter of a shot before Joe Pigott fired a free kick comfortably over the bar as both sides seeked to impose themselves on the game.

It was the visitors who made the breakthrough as Ben Heneghan gave away what looked to be a very soft penalty, with Magennis being the man to dispatch well from the resulting spot kick, sending Walker the wrong way in the Wimbledon goal.

The Dons looked to respond quickly after falling behind with George Dobson working some space well before testing Matt Ingram with a low shot that the keeper saved comfortably.

There was then a massive chance for Hull City as Keane Lewis-Potter darted in behind before taking it around Walker but he just couldn’t finish from the angle with the goal at his mercy.

Hull then doubled their lead as Reece Burke flicked home after Wimbledon failed to deal with a routine free kick into the area.

There was then another huge let off for Wimbledon early in the second half as Nesta Guinness-Walker slipped, with George Honeyman picking up the loose ball before firing in powerfully, with Walker saving well down to his right.

Then came another chance for Hull soon after as Magennis shot wide from distance as they pressed to increase their lead.

The Tigers then trebled their lead as Alex Woodyard gave away another penalty, with Wilks picking himself up to dispatch comfortably from the spot after the Hull players broke into an argument over who was going to take the kick.

Wimbledon really struggled to impose their possession-based style upon the game, with Hull largely keeping the home side at arms length throughout the afternoon.

Despite being largely second best throughout the contest, the Dons did come close to a consolation in spectacular style as substitute Jaakko Oksanen fired a shot in from distance which Ingram did well to tip over the bar.

However it was not enough for the hosts as they fell to yet another home defeat, which saw them fall into the bottom four after starting the day just outside it, whilst Hull got themselves back on track after their defeat in midweek.

FULL TIME: AFC Wimbledon 0-3 Hull City