AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Fleetwood Town: FLW reports as McKay seals a smash and grab

It was Fleetwood Town who emerged victorious on their first visit to Plough Lane, with the Cod Army stealing all three points from the grasp of a toothless AFC Wimbledon thanks to Barrie McKay’s fortunate goal.

There was two changes for the Dons as Mark Robinson looked to manage the fitness of his squad as the games continue to come thick and fast, with Nesta Guinness-Walker and Jack Rudoni coming in for Luke O’Neill and Ethan Chislett.

Whilst Simon Grayson made one change to the Fleetwood Town side who lost at home to Peterborough United on Good Friday, with Callum Camps coming in for Sam Finley in midfield.

An early effort from distance came in from Fleetwood, which was well patted away by Nik Tzanev in the Wimbledon goal, with Cheye Alexander doing well to block the rebound.

A free kick from Joe Pigott then cleared the crossbar as Wimbledon went close in what was a decent start to the game from the Dons.

Tzanev was then in action again as he first punched a Wes Burns freekick up in the air before then repelling another long range effort from Burns shortly after, getting down well to his right.

There was then good play from Pigott who dug out a cross for Ryan Longman in the penalty area, who could only head over from close range in what proved to be the last real action of the first half as the two sides went in goalless after an entertaining first period.

Moving into the second half and it was more of the same for large periods as a stubborn Fleetwood continued to frustrate a Wimbledon side who were understandably desperate for points.

The Dons threw on Ollie Palmer in an attempt to add more potency to proceedings, with the ineffective Pigott being replaced by Robinson.

Alexander then gave the ball away in centre field but luckily for the Dons Kyle Vassell’s resulting shot was well saved by Tzanev as the striker bore down on goal.

It was then the away side who then took the lead out of nowhere in what would prove to be the decisive moment of the game as Tzanev dallied in possession after a backpass from Will Nightingale before deflecting the ball into the onrushing McKay, who gleefully touched home into an unguarded net.

In the end it was Wimbledon who were left with a feeling of devastation as they left Plough Lane with nothing after a 90 minutes that promised a lot in the final third, but put simply they didn’t test Alex Cairns enough in the opposition goal.

It’s back to drawing board for the Dons after yet another defeat, whilst Fleetwood will not believe their luck after doing very little themselves.

FULL TIME: AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Fleetwood Town