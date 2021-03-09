AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Burton Albion: FLW reports as Bostwick smashes home for three points

Burton Albion emerged victorious from this relegation six-pointer in Sky Bet League One as Michael Bostwick’s goal from close range saw off the limp challenge of AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

There was two changes for the Dons from the weekend draw at Blackpool with Will Nightingale and Luke O’Neill coming out of the back four in order to facilitate Ben Heneghan and Nesta Guinness-Walker coming in as Mark Robinson stuck with his tried and trusted 4-2-3-1 system.

Whilst for the Brewers, Kane Hemmings was replaced by Mike Fondop up top in their only change from the win at Peterborough United at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink also plucked for a 4-2-3-1 formation.

It was a scrappy beginning to the contest under the lights in South West London with both sides struggling to have a sustained spell of possession.

Ryan Longman and Jack Rudoni swapped wings midway through the first half in a bid for the Dons to get them more into the game with Rudoni often being snookered down the left by the experienced John Brayford at right back.

Burton also offered very little going forwards in what was a drab first period on Tuesday evening as the away side looked to use set pieces to their advantage.

Progressing into the second-half and there was a chance for the visitors as Fondop headed over Jonny Smith’s driven cross as the Brewers pressed for the breakthrough.

And they soon got it as a basic throw wasn’t dealt with by the home defence with Bostwick smashing home from inside the area.

Wimbledon huffed and puffed in response but they rarely tested Ben Garratt in the away side’s goal, with their only effort on target of any real note coming in stoppage time via Jaakko Oksanen who attempted to level the scores after coming on as a substitute.

Credit must go to Hasselbaink and his side – they were well organised and took their chance when it came their way.

In the end Burton held out for a deserved away win, with Bostwick’s goal capping a dogged performance as the Brewers made it five wins in a row in League One as they took yet another step towards safety.

For the Dons, it’s back to the drawing board as they remain very much in the relegation mire.

FULL TIME: AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Burton Albion